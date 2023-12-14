One person unaccounted for after explosion and fire at industrial estate

One person remains unaccounted for and at least one building has been destroyed after a major incident was declared following an “explosion” at an industrial estate in Treforest.

Flames and smoke were seen after a fire broke out at Rizla House on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Local NHS emergency departments are on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.

South Wales Police said: “We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.

“The roads around the industrial estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time.”

High alert

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “Due to the ongoing incident at Treforest Industrial Estate this evening, all of our emergency departments are currently on high alert.

“Please help us by not attending A&E unless absolutely necessary. We need to be able to provide care to those who need it the most.”

A woman who works at a tattoo studio at the industrial estate in south Wales said the business has been “destroyed” by the fire.

Tattoo artist Lucy Artiss, 40, who works at Sixteen Circles in Rizla House on Treforest Industrial Estate, told the PA news agency: “What I know is the explosion destroyed the entrance. Our tattoo shop is destroyed as well as the gym.

“I left just before it happened so I didn’t witness it,” she said, adding that her coworker, his client and gym staff “all managed to get out of the fire exit”.

“It was a lovely place, had a wonderful family feel to it. I’m gutted to have lost that.”

Jonny Foxhall, 36, the owner of nearby music venue Green Rooms, told the PA news agency: “Our front door was flung open so we went out to see what had happened.

“We could see a smoke cloud and an orange glow from above the treeline quickly followed by flames.”

He added: “To feel the shockwave from the explosion is something I’ve never experienced before.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

