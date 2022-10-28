One taken to hospital after heritage steam train and car crash near Beddgelert

One person has been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital after a heritage steam train and a car crashed near Beddgelert at the foot of Snowdon.

The crash happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert around 11.30am.

North Wales Police officers said they were working at the scene alongside other emergency services.

They have warned drivers to avoid the area.

The train Harbourmaster loco was on the 25 mile line between Porthmadog and Caernarfon used by the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway when the crash happened at a level crossing.

“Please be aware emergency services are currently dealing with an incident involving a steam train and a car at a level crossing near Cwm Gloch Isaf, Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Caernarfon,” North Wales Police said.

“Officers are responding to the situation alongside other emergency services colleagues. Please be reassured that there are currently no serious injuries being reported at the scene.

“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “One patient was conveyed by road to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital for further treatment.”

