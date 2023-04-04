One-third of Welsh Tory MPs fail to mention which party they belong to in their social media profiles

One third of Welsh Conservative MPs fail to mention which party they belong to in their social media profiles and some are sending leaflets to constituents with no Tory logo or signature blue colour.

Of Wales’ 14 Tory MPs, 4 fail to disclose which party they belong to with many not even displaying any Conservative royal blue colours or logos in their profile images.

8 Welsh Tory MPs own up to being Conservative and 2 MPs are not active on social media – this includes disgraced MP Rob Roberts who refused to resign after acting inappropriately with a male member of staff.

Survey letters

Simon Baynes for Clwyd south, Jamie Wallis for Bridgend and Porthcawl and Craig Williams for Montgomeryshire all fail to disclose what party they work for in their Twitter profiles.

David TC Davies does mention he belongs to the Conservative Party in his Twitter bio but some of his constituents in Monmouth have received survey letters with no Conservative logo or signature blue colour and no mention of the party Davies belongs to.

Leaflets

Former Secretary of State for Wales and Vale of Glamorgan MP, Alun Cairns also does not make any mention of the fact he is a Tory MP in his Twitter bio.

This week, Carol Vorderman has been encouraging her followers to call out “blues pretending to be greens” on social media after she noticed a number of Tory MPs and councillors on Twitter no longer mention which party they work for.

The former Countdown presenter was inundated with screen grabs of Twitter bios and images of leaflets with bold green branding sent out by serving Conservative MPs.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson MP was called out for not including which party he works for in his social media profile.

In the thread posted by Vorderman he replied: “Think you need to check my bio again. Oh and whilst your at it act your age.”

Vorderman responded by pointing out the MP had changed his bio shortly after he was called out and posted before and after screen grabs.

The TV host then pointed out to Anderson: “It’s ‘you’re’ not ‘your'”.

Criticism

The Tory Party were criticised earlier this year for sending out green coloured campaign material that could “mislead” the public as it looked similar to Green Party campaign material.

Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May all fail to mention they were former Conservative prime ministers and former Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab has been criticised for sending out campaign material to his constituents that failed to highlight the fact he was a Conservative MP.

Nation.Cymru made contact with Welsh Conservative MPs, Alun Cairns, Craig Williams, Jamie Wallis and Simon Baynes and asked why they don’t mention the party they work for in their Twitter bios and whether withholding the information was misleading to the public.

Nation.Cymru did not receive a response from any of the four.

