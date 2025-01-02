Online consultation launched on bus timetable changes

A local authority has launched an online consultation to gather feedback over timetable changes to local bus services.

The six-week public consultation to proposed changes in Powys follows an initial online engagement exercise, and series of engagement events, where feedback on the current local bus network was sought.

Using this feedback and information from bus providers and other stakeholders, a series of revised bus timetables was developed.

Timetables

The consultation allows residents to view these updated timetables and provide feedback on the changes.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Providing an effective and efficient local bus network in Powys is challenging due to the sheer size of the county and the low population density outside of the five core towns of Welshpool, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Brecon and Ystradgynlais.

“We are eager to work with current and potential bus users to understand the barriers they face using public transport and find compromises and solutions that improve the timetables and passenger experience. Please spare a few moments and share your thoughts.”

The online consultation on proposed bus timetable changes is available here.

