Online event to showcase female farming influencers of Wales

Three female farmers from Wales who stole the hearts of their social media followers will discuss the driving force of women in farming at a new online event.

The trio will pair up with Farming Connect to discuss their personal experiences of diversiying farms across the country and the life lessons they’ve learnt through farming.

Angharad Williams, a fourth-generation farmer and creator of Dolau Ifan Ddu farm’s diversification enterprise said she knew she had to do something different on the farm to help it “not just survive, but thrive”.

In autumn last year, she branched out from the usual traditional farming methods and attracted hordes of visitors from across the south Wales valleys with The Bridgend Pumpkin Patch.

Influencers

Joining Angharad Williams at the event will be farming influencer and Instagram sensation, Zoë Colville who has a whopping 40k followers on Instagram.

Zoë, or as she is more widely known, The Chief Shepherdess, will be sharing her journey from a Soho based hairdresser to a full-time farmer and business woman.

As the proud owner of The Little Farm Fridge, selling farm to fork meat boxes, Zoë’s no-nonsense attitude and openness to share her farming life in Wales has captured the hearts and minds of her vast online following.

Sophie Jones will join the pair at the online event to chat about her baking and catering business, Truly Scrumptious which she set up at her farm in Aberbran Fach in 2017.

The ‘Women as a Driving Force’ YouTube Live event will take place on the 31 January at 7:30pm where the three money making female farmers will discuss experiences and offer advice.

The event will also include a question-and-answer session, giving attendees and followers the opportunity to ask any burning questions to the bold business women.

The event will be held as a YouTube Live on Farming Connect’s channel @CyswlltFfermioFarmingConnect.

