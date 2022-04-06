Only Abolish the Assembly councillor now standing as an independent
The only elected member of the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party has put her name forward for the forthcoming council elections as an independent candidate.
In May 2020, Powys councillor Claire Mills quit the Welsh Conservatives and joined the Abolish the Assembly party becoming the party’s first and so far only representative in Welsh local government.
She also stood for the Senedd as the party’s candidate in Mid and West Wales, their main target region, but the party failed to be elected after winning only 3.4% of the vote there.
Claire Mills who is the councillor for Llanyre said that she would now stand as an independent candidate.
“I will be standing for re-election in the new Llanyre with Nantmel ward as an Independent candidate as part of the Action For Powys Group,” she said.
“This is a group of Independent Councillors who are against the ridiculous increases in Council Tax (30% in the last 5 years), Council waste when services are declining weekly. I am not willing to partake in political games and wish to represent the people of Powys and their views.”
Her nomination form however notes that she is still a member of Abolish the Assembly. She will be standing in Llnyre and Nantmel against Chris Newton of the Liberal Democrats.
Abolish the Assembly continues to exist as a registered political party but its website’s news page has not been updated since before last year’s May election. Their Facebook page continues to be updated.
Think it’s fair to say the Abolish Wales party was abolished by welsh voters last may 🤣
Well and truly trampled into the dirt. Time now to look forward to stamping all over the next Unionist mob that pushes the dogmatic assimilation/integration agenda. Is there some form of UKIP derivative still lurking around or are they all back in the Tory fold ? That Tory mass should be easy to reduce except it gets beefed up regularly by new in-migrants from beyond Y Clawdd.
All the best to her and for not doing the what many of her former chums have done and linked into the increasingly out of step Tory Party on its journey away from the middle ground.
Im sure she will get the answer from her electorate that she deserves 🤔
Why do we have so many idiots in Powys, and why does she think she represents the people of Powys, just another Brit Nat clown unaware of their own stupidity
Why do so many people here think that invective is a reasonable substitute for argument?
Arthur, your point would have merit in most situations. However when confronted with blinkered jingoistic BritNat stances any reliance on logic and reason is fruitless. It’s like debating with a plank.
Still a brit Nat hater, making sure she doesn’t get in is the win for our country. Her party alligence makes no difference if she is holding views to hold us back for the benefit of others.
Anyone who actively undermines their country is below contempt in my eyes and ripe for ridicule.. Tory tick Claire Mills was a failed Conservative councillor. An abject failure as a candidate for the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party. The people of Wales spoke clearly by kicking this freeloader’s backside off the Welsh democracy bus when the very Assembly she wanted removing was finally abolished by the Pro-Devolution movement itself reverting back to its default Senedd Cymru after an absence of over 600 years If I were the voters of Powys I’d run a mile from her or she’ll hex you… Read more »
Traitor
Kick these English nationalist out of wales vote Plaid Cymru 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s it’s time for a New Wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴
Probably a spokes person for the chicken and the egg party…