Only Abolish the Assembly councillor now standing as an independent

The only elected member of the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party has put her name forward for the forthcoming council elections as an independent candidate.

In May 2020, Powys councillor Claire Mills quit the Welsh Conservatives and joined the Abolish the Assembly party becoming the party’s first and so far only representative in Welsh local government.

She also stood for the Senedd as the party’s candidate in Mid and West Wales, their main target region, but the party failed to be elected after winning only 3.4% of the vote there.

Claire Mills who is the councillor for Llanyre said that she would now stand as an independent candidate.

“I will be standing for re-election in the new Llanyre with Nantmel ward as an Independent candidate as part of the Action For Powys Group,” she said.

“This is a group of Independent Councillors who are against the ridiculous increases in Council Tax (30% in the last 5 years), Council waste when services are declining weekly. I am not willing to partake in political games and wish to represent the people of Powys and their views.”

Her nomination form however notes that she is still a member of Abolish the Assembly. She will be standing in Llnyre and Nantmel against Chris Newton of the Liberal Democrats.

Abolish the Assembly continues to exist as a registered political party but its website’s news page has not been updated since before last year’s May election. Their Facebook page continues to be updated.

