Only one in 10 Labour voters in Wales trust the UK Government to ‘do the right thing’

Only one in ten Labour voters in Wales trust the UK Government to “do the right thing,” according to a new opinion poll by YouGov.

The poll showed that 11% trusted the UK Government, compared to 77% who trusted the Welsh Government.

Unexpectedly perhaps, trust for both the Labour-led Welsh Government and Conservative-led UK Government was higher among Plaid Cymru voters, with 87% and 18% trusting them to do the right thing.

Among Conservative voters, 78% trusted the UK Government while 37% trusted the Welsh Government.

Across all voters in Wales, 54% trusted the Welsh Government and 27% trusted the UK Government.

The poll of 1,086 adults between 25th February and 1 March asked “In general, to what extent, if at all, do you trust each of the following to do the right thing?” in relation to both the Welsh and UK Governments.

Voters’ opinions across the parties tallied closely with their views about whether Boris Johnson should resign as PM in the wake of the partygate scandal. 88% of Labour voters thought he should, compared with 79% of Plaid Cymru voters and only 10% of Conservative voters.

A lack of trust in the UK Government and Boris Johnson had not yet translated into increased support for independence, however. 29% of Labour voters would vote for independence, 71% of Plaid Cymru voters, and just 5% of Conservative voters.

