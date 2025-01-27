Only seven parking tickets issued on street where drivers park ‘where they want’

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Just seven parking tickets were issued on a high street in Wales where drivers have been parking “when and where they want” all last year.

The figure was revealed as parking has been described as “lawless” and like the “American wild west”.

Monmouthshire County Council was asked to provide an update on parking enforcement in Chepstow and the figure revealed at the authority’s January meeting.

Cabinet member responsible, and Chepstow Castle and Larkfield councillor, Paul Griffiths said: “In 2024 seven parking enforcement tickets were issued on Chepstow High Street. That is a ratio of one every two months.”

Restricted

Cllr Griffiths said it should be recognised current signage “isn’t good” and the town council has agreed signs should be “complemented” by double yellow lines and said: “I look forward to them being put in place by the county council.”

The signs are currently the only warning to drivers parking along the High Street, and some other neighbouring roads, is restricted and it is hoped double yellow lines will make that clearer.

Cllr Griffiths also said as loading and unloading is currently allowed it makes enforcement difficult and a “five minute grace period” means drivers spot the council’s traffic wardens and drive away before a ticket can be issued.

Frustration

He was responding to Chepstow Mount Pleasant Conservative councillor, Paul Pavia, and said: “The question relates to a major issue of frustration among Chepstow residents who tell me they feel they are living in the sort of lawless conditions you would have found in the American wild west.

“Motorists appear to be parking where they want, how they want without apparent restriction.”

Cllr Griffiths said staffing the council’s “enforcement teams has been an unmet challenge” since responsibility for parking enforcement passed from police to local authorities but said that is being considered as part of the council’s ongoing parking review.

“The answers are not obvious and will require creative solutions and I look forward to all of us considering the conclusions of the review when they become available.”

Cllr Pavia said he was concerned illegal parking adds to congestion and was also worried at unathorised parking in nearby disabled spaces.

He described illegal parking as “anti-social behaviour that needs to be clamped down on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

