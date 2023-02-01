Open call for Welsh language LGBTQ+ creatives to showcase their talents this summer

Mas ar y Maes with Pride has launched an open call for LGBTQ+ artists in Wales to showcase their talents at summer festivals.

LGBTQ+ freelance artists, performers, and practitioners have been invited to submit their ideas and successful works will be performed at venues across Wales, including The National Eisteddfod, Glitter Cymru, Pride Cymru and Pontio Arts Centre in Bangor.

The opportunity is open to artists of all genres working across all mediums and can involve any genre or style to fit any space, including outdoor work, theatre, cabaret or a piece to be exhibited in a gallery.

The Mas ar y Maes with Pride network partners with freelancers and organisations in Wales to act as a catalyst for talented LGBTQ+ creatives working in the Welsh language.

The network aims to nurture and develop new talent and elevate historically underrepresented voices and communities in Wales as well as creating a queer cultural scene in Welsh driven by inclusion.

Funding

Three types of commissions are available as part of the scheme funded through the Arts Council of Wales’ Connect and Flourish Fund, starting from £3,000 for a small-scale project to £12,000 for a large-scale commission.

The partnership will select five schemes, The successful artists will also be offered the opportunity to collaborate with Elgan Rhys, Emmy Stonelake, Marc Rees, Mirain Iwerydd, Osian Meilir and Rahim El Habachi, who are part of the network and are mentors on this scheme.

It’s hoped the new commissions will reach new audiences within the LGBTQ+ communities both by creating exciting queer cultural projects and collating the excellent work already happening across Wales.

Applications are particularly encouraged from applicants from a minority / majority global ethnic background, people with disabilities, Welsh learners or anyone belonging to another minority group.

At least one commission will be awarded to a person from a marginalised group and another will be given to a project providing focus and engagement within the community and with community groups.

