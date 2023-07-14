Open letter calls for Welsh Government action on microplastic pollution

Dŵr Cymru, the National Federation of Women’s Institutes – Wales, and the Sea Trust are among the 50 signatories to an open letter calling for the Welsh Government to act on the growing problem of microplastic pollution.

The letter published today (14 July) by Sustainable Clothing and Textiles Cymru urges the Welsh Government draw up an action plan to address plastic microfibre release and microplastic pollution at source and provide education about these issues in schools.

Plastic microfibres, which are shed when we wash our clothes, are currently estimated to make up about 35% of the entire plastic pollution in our seas and oceans.

These microplastics are toxic to marine life and there is growing evidence suggests they can be harmful to humans.

Stephanie Matthews from Sustainable Clothing and Textiles Cymru, and The Young Darwinian, said: “Microplastics are just too important to ignore. And there is so much that can be done. The earlier we start the better.”

Tony Harrington, Director of Environment for Dwr Water Welsh Water, added: “We are delighted to be able to support this initiative, and look forward to working with our partners, to reduce the pollution caused by microplastics.

“Many of the solutions are relatively simple and already under adoption elsewhere.

“We hope the action needed to reduce the pollution caused by microplastics can be implemented swiftly at source, and so minimise the costs and time taken to implement change.”

Deeply concerned

Jill Rundle, Chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Wales, said: “WI members are deeply concerned about the impact microplastic fibres are having on marine life and the potential effects of the fibres entering the food chain.

“Our own research found that UK households are doing as much as 68 million loads of laundry a week, releasing at least 9.4 trillion microplastic fibres a week in the UK.

“We need urgent action to stem the tide of plastic pollution that is harming our environment and wildlife. That’s why we want to see the Welsh Government develop a Microplastics Action Plan for Wales to drive forward meaningful action in Wales to tackle this plastic pollution crisis.”

Friends of the Earth Cymru, a member of Sustainable Clothing and Textiles Cymru, also launched a petition on the Senedd petitions website in May, calling on the Welsh Government to draw up a microplastics action plan. So far over 2,000 people have signed the petition, which needs 10,000 signatures to be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

