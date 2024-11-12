Opening of new Severn bridge delayed until next year

Further delays to the opening of a new bridge over the River Severn have been confirmed.

Work on the active travel bridge in Newtown will now continue into the New Year, according to Powys council.

The bridge structure was lifted into place over the River Severn back in June, when work commenced to install the bridge deck, construct the connecting paths and complete the surrounding landscaping and outside gym area.

However, the schedule for completion has now slipped while contractors wait for critical components that will form part of the safety barrier on each side of the bridge to be manufactured, tested and delivered from Switzerland.

Currently it is estimated that these will be available to be installed after Christmas.

Opening date

Once this last part of the construction process has been completed, an opening date for the cycle and pedestrian bridge will be confirmed.

Funded by Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales, the steel, single span, open arch structure will connect the riverside path, communities, businesses and amenities on the west of the River Severn to Pool Road on the east.

