Opponents to plans for closure of public toilets angered by debate delay

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The decision to delay a debate over a council’s plans to close public toilets until two days before their planned closure has been criticised by opponents of the move.

A special meeting was held to redebate Conwy’s decision to axe almost half of the county’s public toilets.

In July Conwy announced it would close 19 of its 40 public toilets on 4 September 2024 to cut costs.

The council also want to scale back toilet opening hours and close services out of season.

But Conservative members tabled a motion against the decision.

The motion was signed by councillors Harry Saville, Jo Nuttall, Thomas Montgomery, Louise Emery, Antony Bertola, and Samantha Cotton.

Lack of consultation

The Conservatives claim the council had opted to shut toilets behind closed doors without proper consultation, including with local members – contrary to a cabinet resolution made last November.

A special meeting was then called and held at Bodlondeb last Thursday.

But at that special meeting, a decision was taken not to discuss the matter and instead move the debate to a September 2 finances and resources meeting – just two days before the toilets are set to shut.

After the proposals, chairwoman Cllr Susan Shotter said councillors couldn’t debate the matter as it should be automatically referred to the relevant scrutiny committee.

She then said members of the economy scrutiny committee should also be invited.

This was then seconded and voted through.

“There are no questions at this moment. The questions will be able to be asked at the scrutiny committee,” said Cllr Shotter.

“That is what a scrutiny committee does, is scrutinise things, and I think the best place for this to go is finance and resources where the chair of that scrutiny committee will allow everyone to be able to debate this fully so that you get the right recommendations going to cabinet.”

She added: “I hope you will be happy with that.”

Cllr David Carr then interjected: “The chair does have discretion. I think It is disappointing that you’ve not used that discretion.”

But Cllr Shotter maintained: “I appreciate that you have a disappointment, but I’m ultimately the one here… and my job is to ensure that this runs smoothly and goes to the correct scrutiny committee, and this, I feel, will be done properly and thoroughly by the scrutiny committee it is going to.”

The finance and resources overview and scrutiny meeting will take place at Bodlondeb on Monday 2 September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

