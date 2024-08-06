Opposition parties call for ‘trust in politics’ to be restored following Gething saga

Emily Price

Opposition parties have called on the newly appointed First Minister to “restore trust in politics” following weeks of rows and infighting between Labour members.

Eluned Morgan became the first female leader of Welsh Labour last month after Vaughan Gething was forced to resign after just 118 days in the job.

Three ministers and the Counsel General all quit Mr Gething’s cabinet in July in protest against his leadership.

The former economy minister had spent his short tenure embroiled in scandals over a £200,000 donation to his campaign from a convicted polluter and the sacking of junior minister Hannah Blythyn.

Questions were also raised about a Covid era ministerial group chat in which Mr Gething stated he was deleting messages because they could be subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

The UK Covid Inquiry says it’s considering whether to recall Mr Gething to provide further evidence.

During a recalled Senedd session on Tuesday (August 6) the outgoing First Minister said he was “proud” to nominate health minister Eluned Morgan to take his place.

After being confirmed as First Minister, Baroness Morgan described Mr Gething as a true trailblazer for devolution.

Internal squabbles

Opposition party leaders say Labour members should now put their internal squabbles behind them and focus on Welsh policy.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said is was not an “orderly transfer” of power – but was the result of internal Labour party squabbles and scandals.

He challenged the incoming First Minister on Wales’ NHS, education and the economy and promised to hold the Labour government to account ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections.

Mr ap Iorwerth MS, said: “For months, the Labour government that has governed for so long has found itself helpless when having to deal with scandal and internal squabbles, rather than being able to focus on serving the people of Wales. Wales deserves better than that.

“The new First Minister made it clear she was putting herself forward as a unity candidate but that was clearly unity for Labour, not for Wales.

“We still have no idea of the new First Minister’s priorities or what she wants to do in Government.

“Will she reset the relationship between the Welsh and UK Governments in a manner which amounts to more than a soundbite? On fair funding, the Crown Estate, HS2, the devolution of crime and justice, how does she intend to stand up for Wales?”

Infighting

Similarly, Tory Senedd Leader Andrew RT Davies said public services had been “neglected” whilst Labour focused on infighting.

He said: “The Welsh Conservatives congratulate Eluned Morgan on her election as First Minister of Wales.

“For the last few months, the Welsh Labour Government has been so busy with infighting it has further neglected our public services, and Wales needs someone in the top job now who can drive down our waiting lists, improve educational attainment and turbocharge our economy.

“Sadly, on the basis of her record, there is little reason to believe Eluned Morgan will be that person.”

Neither party leader voted for Eluned Morgan in today’s Plenary session in Cardiff Bay.

Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds chose to abstain from the vote saying that Welsh Labour needed to “rebuild the trust lost in the Welsh Labour Government” following weeks of Gething scandals

She said: “It is now up to both Eluned and the Welsh Labour Government to re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.

“The last few months of Welsh Labour scandals and in-fighting has been an unhelpful distraction from resolving the challenges facing Wales.

“Unfortunately, these recent events have undoubtedly undermined trust in Welsh politics. It’s time for the Welsh Government to realise that they must stop taking people for granted and start working to earn our trust.”

