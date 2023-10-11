Optician makes one-off Wrexham specs as gift for Ryan Reynolds

An optician has made a special pair of glasses for Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds to thank him for giving her the confidence to start a new business.

The spectacular red, green and white frames designed by Kerry Fisher, 37, for the Deadpool star are a one-off based on the historic club badge.

Dispensing optician Kerry recently opened her new shop, Eyecadia, in Wrexham’s Overton Arcade just off High Street, where she stocks low volume, premium brands from Europe and America.

She says she won’t be making another pair of the one-off Wrexham glasses – the only exception being if co-owner Rob McElhenney also wants one – and stresses that they won’t being going on general sale.

Kerry said: “I’m extremely proud to start a business in my home town. We all know that Wrexham is up and coming now, Ryan and Rob have definitely put Wrexham on the map.

“What they’re doing for Wrexham and the local community is massive. The number of tourists coming here now is just insane. You go the pub on a Saturday night and you’ll meet some Americans and Canadians, people from all over the world – and they’ve all come here to watch a Wrexham.

“The buzz that we’ve got around Wrexham was what prompted me to open a business in Wrexham. What Rob and Ryan have done has given me confidence to do so.

“As a way of saying thank you, I have made the Wrexham-themed frames for Ryan which is a gift. It’s not for sale.

“You can superimpose any image onto this particular type of frame from Italian company, Feb 31st, so I have used a Wrexham AFC badge that’s red, green and white.

“I think Ryan wears glasses more often than Rob so these are for him because I know he loves wearing eyewear. I’m aiming to make them into a pair of sunglasses for him. But I can also make a pair for Rob if he would like – because as we all know, it’s always sunny in Wrexham.”

Dream come true

Starting her own business was a dream come true for Wrexham-born Kerry who travelled the world before working for lens manufacturer Hoya and training as a dispensing optician.

According to Kerry, a former pupil of Ysgol Bryn Offa (now Ysgol Clywedog), the property was in a horrendous condition before her Grand Designs-style transformation with the help of partner Mark Gasson.

“I wanted it to be very 1920s art deco, so there are lots of curved lines and I also wanted to put my own spin on it with colour.

“I wanted it to be really bright and vibrant throughout, with some added vintage style. I have sourced the furniture from charity shops and upcycled it myself – I learned everything from YouTube and my boyfriend, Mark.

“You can get your sight tests done by other optometrists – so I don’t need to. All you need to is get your eyes tested and bring your prescription to me.

“We sell hand make wooden frames from an Italian company called Feb 31st which enables you to design your own eyewear.

“You can get very creative with it. You pick your shape, your style and your size and then you create what kind of look you want.

“I want people to have an option of wearing bespoke frames and being able to access unique eyewear.

“I also stock a French brand, Plein Les Mirettes or PLM, who only make 20 of each type of frame. It’s a handmade, beautiful and very feminine range.

“Then there’s Moscot, from New York, which is family run since 1915 – and a lot of celebrities wear them.

“Because the range and the choice has gone so huge for eyewear, the big multiples can’t stock everything – so there’s room for us all.”

Help

Kerry also wanted to pay tribute to charted accountants Coxeys, who have offices in Wrexham, Saltney and Chester, for the crucial role they played in helping her establish the business.

She said: “It’s been massively important to have the expert guidance of Coxeys behind me in starting the business.

“Having them to turn to was like having a comfort blanket – on the other end of an email or the phone just to explain things and give me peace of mind that I’m in safe hands. They’re brilliant and so helpful. They want me to succeed and that shows in everything they do.”

Coxeys director Joanne Evans said: “It’s amazing to be able to work with an exciting start-up company like Eyecadia, especially as Kerry is brimming over with ideas, imagination and determination.

“Kerry’s enthusiasm is infectious and everybody at Coxeys wants to see her thrive and success. She works so hard and deserves to do well.

“It’s great to see someone who is local to the area wanting to build up a new business and build on the momentum we have in Wrexham at the moment thanks to the football club’s Hollywood owners.

“Having unique, bespoke shops like Eyecadia will make Wrexham a far more interesting and attractive destination for shoppers with the emergence of more independents like Kerry.

“Starting a new business can be a bit of a minefield and we pride ourselves on providing expert guidance and support to talented entrepreneurs like Kerry.

“You need to have somebody you can contact at any time and be approachable, ensuring that what they need is what they get from us.”

