Ordnance Survey’s official names policy document misspells Yr Wyddfa

Ordnance Survey has misspelled Yr Wyddfa in its official names policy document.

The British mapping agency spells the tallest mountain in Wales, which is known as Snowdon in English, as Yr Wydffa.

The policy document went through five drafts between July 2014 and February 2015, before the first version was published in June 2015.

It was approved for issue by Neil Ackroyd, the Chief Operating Officer and NGD Board Chair.

The misspelling is in the section under the heading of Definitions, which explains the agency’s policy with regards to places with more than one proper name in different languages.

Under the heading of Introduction, Ordnance Survey says its names are “recognised as being the authoritative geographical names of Great Britain.”

In the Proper names section it states that “consistent usage” of the names is “important to allow unambiguous identification of places and avoid confusion”.

In the Definitions section, the official Ordnance Survey names policy states: “Proper name – A proper name is that given to a feature, building or place to distinguish it from other features or places of a similar nature.

“Descriptive text – This describes the nature of a feature. For example track, path, cairn.

“Alternative proper name – Some features have more than one proper name. These are sometimes in the same language, for example, Blencathra or Saddleback, but most frequently in another language, as in Snowdon or Yr Wydffa.

“Vernacular name – A vernacular name is a local nickname or slang name, for example, The Pregnant Pin rather than the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.”

‘No national names authority’

The Introduction of the document states: “There is no national names authority in Great Britain. Instead, the geographical names as portrayed on hard‑copy and digital products of the national mapping agency – Ordnance Survey – are recognised as being the authoritative geographical names of Great Britain.

“The collection of consistent, definitive and authoritative descriptive annotations and proper names/postal numbers of buildings, places and features forms part of the public task of Ordnance Survey.

“This document outlines the policy applied to the capture and recording of proper names within the National Geographic Database. These names are then made available to consumers through products and services.”

Under the heading of Proper names, the document says: “Consistent usage of proper names is important to allow unambiguous identification of places and avoid confusion among users.

“This is all the more important when names are used as identifiers in computerised systems. In making decisions as to what name to record in respect of a place, street or building, Ordnance Survey is guided primarily by local usage and custom.

“It makes enquiries and consults appropriate authorities in order to establish, with as much authority as possible, the most suitable name, form, and spelling for all places shown. This is important with names of geographical features as there is no other recognised authority within Great Britain for these.

“Sometimes, more than one name is in use at local level for a single feature, and in cases where the use of two names is sufficiently prevalent locally it may be necessary to record and/or portray both. The final decision on the recording and publication of any name rests with Ordnance Survey.”

‘Usually captured in English’

Under the heading of Proper names in an alternative language, it states: “Names are usually captured in English although there are occasions when it is appropriate to capture names in another language. Great Britain is a culturally diverse country and many languages are spoken, with the vast majority spoken in addition to English.

“The production of maps, services and products in English only, does not therefore prevent users from understanding the information.

“The Welsh Language Act 1993, the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 and the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005 give these languages special recognition under UK, Welsh and Scottish law.

“Where these languages are in common use (Welsh throughout Wales and Gaelic within the Outer Hebrides and Highlands), Ordnance Survey will dual name features when both names are accepted and in local use.

“With all names there needs to be evidence of active use of a name. Ordnance Survey will not record translations of English

names into alternative languages, or vice-versa, in the absence of such evidence.

“It is worth noting that there are many examples where the name is just shown in Welsh or Gaelic as this is the accepted name.”