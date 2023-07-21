Organised crime gang jailed for 20 years for dealing drugs in south west Wales

Four members of an organised crime group (OCG) involved in a large-scale drug operation in west Wales have been jailed for a total of 20 years.

The group, led by three members of the Leyson family, supplied cocaine (Class A) and cannabis (Class B) drugs in multi-kilo quantities, supplying to sub dealers in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and parts of Swansea.

Stephen Leyson, aged 55, of Pibwr Farm, Capel Dewi, Carmarthen, was convicted of possession of a firearm, conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs following a two-week trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Also convicted following trial were his wife Lynne, aged 51, and their son Samson, aged 22, also of Pibwr Farm, for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Family associate Andrew Jenkins, 50, of North Hill Road, Mount Pleasant, Swansea, was also convicted for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

They were arrested following a warrant at their Pibwr Farm base in October 2021, when officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615, £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

Semi-automatic pistol

The gun was derived from an Italian model “Kimar 85 Auto” which is a 9mm self-loading semi-automatic pistol. It is also understood to be the first semi-automatic handgun located and seized in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

The subsequent investigation led officers to two further people, Ritchie Coleman, aged 33, and Emma Calver-Roberts, aged 32, both of Vetch Close, Pembroke, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

At Swansea Crown Court this afternoon Stephen Leyson was sentenced to 11 years, Samson Leyson six years, Ritchie Coleman two years and four months and Andrew Jenkins nine months.

Lynne Leyson did not attend court and will be sentenced next month.

At today’s hearing the judge ordered a pre-sentence report for Emma Calver-Roberts, who will now be sentenced next month.

Senior investigating officer DCI Rhys Jones said: “We welcome today’s sentencing which is the result of a lengthy and intensive investigation, and I would like to thank all the officers and support staff involved for their perseverance and commitment to the case.

“The Leyson family are an organised crime group who tried to make a quick buck by selling large quantities of cocaine and cannabis to sub dealers across south west Wales.

“We hope this case sends a clear message that we are continuously working to disrupt the supply of illegal substances in our force area and will prosecute anyone who tries to spread their misery through our communities for financial gain.

“We would like to reassure the public that we will continue to act on any information received about the supply of drugs.”

The £17,190 seized following the warrant will now be subject to Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing along with high-value personal items seized during the warrant.

