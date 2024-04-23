Organised crime group member found hiding under a pile of clothes jailed

A member of an organised crime gang who hid from officers under a pile of clothes, has been jailed.

Rhys Jones, 21, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday 17 April, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – heroin and burglary.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months imprisonment.

Jones was arrested following a warrant at his address where he was found in possession of heroin with a street value of more than £25,000.

He was later caught on CCTV using a stolen bank card linking him to a burglary where a car, money and bank cards had been taken in the early hours of the morning.

The car has since been recovered.

Criminal behaviour

Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “Jones was arrested as part of Operation Bergen, a proactive and collaborate operation set by our Serious Organised Crime (SOC) and Neighbourhood team, to tackle serious organised crime in Rhymney and the surrounding area.

“”He is a significant member of a serious organised crime group and was found in possession of vast quantities of heroin.

“We know that drug supply often has links into different types of criminal behaviour and Jones went on to commit further offences – showing his complete disregard for the criminal justice system and the community that he is a part of.

“Jones was driven by greed – selling drug to make money for the organised crime gang and line his own pockets with no consideration for the harm and distress he caused.

“The public play a vital role by providing intelligence about drug dealing in their area and we welcome any information from our communities to help us tackle illegal activity.”

