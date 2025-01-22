Organisers secure approval to increase capacity at popular music festival

A licence application to increase the capacity of a popular music festival has been given the go-ahead by the local council, despite opposition from some local residents.

The approved application will allow for the In It Together Festival, which is held in Margam, Neath Port Talbot, to increase its capacity from just under 30,000 people to 35,000 people in 2025.

It could also see further incremental increases made to the event over the course of the next four years, with almost 50,000 people potentially attending by 2028.

‘Family festival’

The festival, described as being Wales’ biggest family festival, is held on Old Park Farm in Margam and has brought in thousands of festival goers from right across the country over the last three years, with headlining acts such as Two Door Cinema Club, Rag’n’Bone Man and Dizzee Rascal.

The plans were heard by members of Neath Port Talbot Councils’ licensing committee on January 20, along with representations from both the organisers and residents who live near to the site.

Representatives speaking on behalf of the applicant, Climax Promotions & Events Limited, said the festival had seen “significant” success, both from a commercial and licensing perspective since it started, with the increase being proportionate after sell-out shows in previous years.

A part of the application also requested an “exceptional extension” of 10 minutes to accommodate any delays to performances on the main stage, after a situation where a headline act was previously cut off due to licence conditions.

Anti-social behaviour

However, the report given to members also said six representations had been made from residents who felt there was a lack of transparency in the noticing of the plans, and who feared anti-social behaviour and increased traffic on the roads.

One letter of objection described the traffic “chaos” during the event in 2024 – along with claims of illegal parking, damage to properties and threats from taxi drivers. It also said their “immaculate” front gardens were used as urinals for three days.

This led to a series of “robust” talks at the meeting, where residents showed their overall support for the festival as well as an openness to work with organisers, though added that they did not want it to be to the detriment of those who owned local houses.

While organisers rejected claims there was a lack of transparency, they added that they were also open to further dialogue over how they could address the issues, with plans already in place for increased security, additional exit routes at the site, and a traffic management plan.

Following the meeting, the licence was later approved by members of the committee.

