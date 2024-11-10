Outbreak of anti-social behaviour at hospital condemned

A campaign of anti-social behaviour by youths at a general hospital has been condemned.

In recent weeks, Llandudno General Hospital nursing staff have been insulted, toilets were deliberately flooded, and youths broke into a contractor’s office.

In another incident, a mattress was deliberately set on fire in a hospital storeroom and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had to attend the scene to ensure the safety of the site.

Nurses suffered verbal abuse from young people loitering around the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at the hospital last week as they were tending to a patient who had become seriously ill and needed urgent transportation by emergency ambulance to an acute site.

Separately, a youth smashed a wine bottle outside the MIU, cutting their hand in the process. He then smeared blood over windows and walls at the unit, while initially refusing treatment from staff.

Youths have also been repeatedly entering the hospital after hours, prompting hospital managers to restrict access to the site via the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) and the main hospital entrances only.

Security staff have now been employed on out of hours patrols.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), Conwy County Borough Council and North Wales Police have roundly condemned the recent incidents.

Nichola Hughes, head of intermediate care and specialist nursing for BCUHB’s Central Integrated Health Community, said: “This senseless and anti-social behaviour has no place in or near to a hospital. Our staff are trying to care for people, and it is totally unacceptable they should have to endure this. Their jobs are hard enough without having to withstand verbal abuse and criminal damage.

“I’m urging our community to report any suspicious activity they see around Llandudno Hospital and help us to keep our community safe.”

North Wales Police is working closely with the Health Board to keep staff safe and tackle the incident on the hospital site.

District Inspector Catherine Walker said: “In recent months, our officers have repeatedly had to attend the hospital to deal with unnecessary incidents, which not only endanger patients and health professionals, but also divert our resources away from other areas.

“I would urge parents and carers of young people to ensure they know where their children are and impress upon them that this behaviour is not acceptable. We will not tolerate incidents of this nature and going forward, we will deal with all such instances robustly.”

Cllr Geoff Stewart, Conwy County Borough Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood and the Environment, including Community Safety, said: “I’m disappointed to hear about the incidents at Llandudno Hospital. Nobody, particularly public sector workers providing vital services, should have to tolerate this kind of abuse and anti-social behaviour.”

