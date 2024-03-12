Outdoor pursuits centre applies to chop down 11 trees

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to chop down 11 trees that could pose a threat to people walking on a public footpath near the River Wye will be decided by councillors.

The application has been made by Kasie Jenkins on behalf of the River Wye Activity Centre, Glasbury House, Glasbury and is for the felling of four Corsican pine and seven Scots pine trees.

Glasbury House

The trees are in the grounds Glasbury House which extend south and east along the banks of the River Wye.

The proposal will appear in front of Powys County Council’s Planning committee meeting on Thursday, March 14 as it has been “called in by” by the local county councillor and council leader Liberal Democrat Cllr James Gibson-Watt.

A public footpath runs beside the trees and the application has been made in the belief that felling them is needed to ensure they don’t cause danger by falling on top of people as they walk by.

The trees could also damage a nearby flood wall if one fell on it.

“Sensitivity”

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “Given the sensitivity of the location of the trees that are the subject of this application and the fact that most of them are described in the survey as being in fair to fair/good condition, I request that this application be called in for consideration of determination.”

Planning officer Elinor Price explained that the applicants have submitted a Tree Condition survey and report.

But the survey dates back to December 2021.

Earlier this month council officers visited the site to see for themselves the state of the trees.

Ms Price said: “It is considered that the trees are extremely tall and that the felling of the trees would ensure that members of the public are not in danger.

“After conducting a site visit it is evident that the trees are situated close to the boundary of the activity centre, adjacent to public rights of way and a flood wall.

“It is noted that the Corsican pine trees are extremely tall, while the Scots pine trees are of medium/tall height.”

“Danger”

Ms Price adds that “not all trees” appear in an “extremely poor condition” but they could pose a danger to the public and the integrity of the flood wall.

Ms Price explained that the Corsican trees are “leaning” towards the flood wall and the Scots pine are also close to it.

Ms Price said: “Having visited the site officers consider felling the tree would not have a significant impact on the amenity of the area, as there are further trees in the surrounding area,”

She recommends that the work should take place.

