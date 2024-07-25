Outgoing First Minister requests Senedd recall to allow Eluned Morgan to take over

Outgoing First Minister Vaughan Gething has requested the Senedd be recalled on August 6 to allow Eluned Morgan to take over as leader of the Welsh government.

Baroness Morgan was named Welsh Labour leader on Wednesday but needs to be confirmed as first minister in a vote in the Senedd, which is currently on recess.

In a statement, Mr Gething said: “I have today written to the Llywydd (Presiding Officer), in accordance with Standing Order 12.3, to request arrangements are made to recall the Senedd on 6 August to nominate a new first minister.

“This is subject to receiving His Majesty the King’s acceptance of my formal offer of resignation.”

The Llywydd (Presiding Officer) of the Senedd Elin Jones MS, said: “I received a request from the First Minister to recall the Senedd for Members to nominate the next person to take on the role of first minister of Wales.

“I have agreed to the request and I have written to Members of the Senedd to inform them of the recall.”

Recall

The Senedd can be recalled during recess, on the authority of the Llywydd, to discuss issues of national significance. In its 25-year history, the Senedd has been recalled previously to discuss the response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Brexit and the future of the steel industry. This is the first time it will meet in recess to nominate a new First Minister.

The meeting will be hybrid, with some Members present in the debating chamber, the Siambr, with the option to also participate virtually. Members of the public will be able to watch proceedings from the viewing gallery in the Senedd and the meeting will be shown live on senedd.tv

Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the recall to allow for a new first minister to take over but say it should be done sooner.

The Senedd is to be recalled on August 6 to allow Eluned Morgan to take over as leader of the Welsh government.

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Senedd Tories, said: “I am grateful to the First Minister for heeding Welsh Conservative calls to recall the Senedd to give Wales some much-needed stability.

“Considering the chaos that has engulfed the Labour government in Cardiff Bay you would have thought they would have brought this decision forward by bringing in an earlier recall to give Wales that stability.

“Given that Eluned Morgan’s delivery as health minister was questionable, you would have also thought that she would want to get going straight away by being elected by the Senedd as first minister.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

