Outrage over partial obstruction to ‘one of the busiest cycling routes in Cardiff’
Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter
Residents have expressed outrage after a well-used cycleway was partially obstructed by construction works taking place on a nearby building.
The partial obstruction of the Taffs Mead Embankment railway underpass has been called “awful” and “dangerous” on social media.
The Bakery building, run by Unite Students, on Pendyris Street is currently undergoing vital re-cladding work.
However, the development has seen the setting up of a construction site that leaves a much smaller space for pedestrians and cyclists to pass through the Taffs Mead Embankment underpass.
One resident said on social media: “This is a construction site that is now partially blocking one of the busiest walking and cycling routes in Cardiff.”
Grangetown Community Action took to social media to say: “This is awful – dangerous and no room for pedestrians to cross, plus an even worse bottleneck with bikes on what’s a main thoroughfare. Surely this could have been planned better?”
A Unite Students spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by the work being carried out at The Bakery in Pendyris Street.
“As part of this essential maintenance work, we have obtained permission from Cardiff Council to temporarily close part of the shared pedestrian and cycle route.
“This is to ensure the safety of our residents, staff, contractors and members of the public whilst this work is ongoing.”
Cardiff Council said that following an enquiry from a local councillor over the weekend, officers will visit the site to ensure public access is maintained around the compound.
[mid-comntent-banner]
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Do these cyclists realise that remedial work of this nature will cause disruption or do they think that the work can magically be done without any inconvenience. Access is still available but in reality the whole underpass should have been closed. Spoiled lycras. It is also an indication of a low intelligence.
At least the cyclist get out, better than miserable unfit people who just sit at home moaning on the internet about stuff that doesn’t concern them.
You a cyclist I take it?
Sorry folks, all new building work and essential maintenance must cease now and forever, to avoid mildly inconveniencing Lycra clad middle aged men on bicycles.
I suppose its the only way you get attention is by insulting people on the internet. Bechod!
Why are you cyclists always so angry? Where is my alleged insult?
Do middle aged men in lycra NOT ride bicycles then? If you claim that they do I shall challenge you, because I see them every day.
Many of them seem quite entitled too. Even belligerent
Diolch
What was the point of closing off part of the underpass at all? Anyone inside would be completely protected from the building site nearby in any case…
I don’t know the development, but traffic management possibly(traffic in this case being pedestrians and lovely, friendly and considerate cyclists). If you just block the end, it creates a bottleneck. Working space for maintenance crews and plant, Storage space, site access point. HSE requirement. Could be any of those really.
Great to see that even on nation.cymru no one misses a chance to have a go at cyclists! Feels like the Daily Mail!
Go back and read the article and try and find one complaint from a cyclist. The complaints are from local residents’ groups and refer to pedestrians as much as cyclists. Don’t let that get in the way of your anti-cyclist rants though!
Perhaps cyclists should become a protected group under current hate laws? They have such a hard time!
Is anybody up for a fundraiser?