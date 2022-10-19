Outrage over partial obstruction to ‘one of the busiest cycling routes in Cardiff’

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Residents have expressed outrage after a well-used cycleway was partially obstructed by construction works taking place on a nearby building.

The partial obstruction of the Taffs Mead Embankment railway underpass has been called “awful” and “dangerous” on social media.

The Bakery building, run by Unite Students, on Pendyris Street is currently undergoing vital re-cladding work.

However, the development has seen the setting up of a construction site that leaves a much smaller space for pedestrians and cyclists to pass through the Taffs Mead Embankment underpass.

One resident said on social media: “This is a construction site that is now partially blocking one of the busiest walking and cycling routes in Cardiff.”

Grangetown Community Action took to social media to say: “This is awful – dangerous and no room for pedestrians to cross, plus an even worse bottleneck with bikes on what’s a main thoroughfare. Surely this could have been planned better?”

A Unite Students spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by the work being carried out at The Bakery in Pendyris Street.

“As part of this essential maintenance work, we have obtained permission from Cardiff Council to temporarily close part of the shared pedestrian and cycle route.

“This is to ensure the safety of our residents, staff, contractors and members of the public whilst this work is ongoing.”

Cardiff Council said that following an enquiry from a local councillor over the weekend, officers will visit the site to ensure public access is maintained around the compound.

[mid-comntent-banner]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

