Over 10 percent of deaths in Wales due to smoking

A new Public Health Wales (PHW) analysis has confirmed that smoking remains a major cause of mortality and ill health in Wales

Between 2020 and 202222, an estimated 3,845 deaths per year amongst those aged 35 and over in Wales were due to smoking.

This means that on average 10.7% of all deaths in Wales amongst those within that age range were attributable to smoking.

Inequalities

The new analysis highlights the significant health impact of smoking across the country, and also reveals inequalities between the most and least deprived communities, with the rate of deaths attributable to smoking three times higher in the poorest communities compared to the least deprived..

In addition to being the leading cause of preventable illness and death, the analysis also showed that on average more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year in Wales were attributable to smoking, adding significant pressure to the healthcare system.

Rates of smoking attributable hospital admissions were also twice as high for residents of the most deprived communities compared to those in the least.

Devastating

Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health at PHW, said: “These statistics are a stark reminder of the devastating impact that smoking continues to have on the health of the Welsh population, particularly in our most deprived communities.

“Despite the real progress we have made reducing the numbers taking up smoking and support smokers to quit, it’s clear that we need to make every effort to tackle smoking if we are to address these huge health and financial costs for the people of Wales.”

PHW has also welcomed the UK Government’s announcement in the King’s Speech that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, first introduced by the previous Conservative government, will return to parliament in the current term. It welcomed the provisions of the previous Bill, including banning the sale of tobacco to everyone born after 1 January 2009 as an important step to reducing the harms of smoking to the Welsh population.

“This new analysis highlights the benefits that ambitious policies to prevent young people from starting to smoke could deliver” Mr Emmerson added. “ Help Me Quit, our national NHS smoking cessation service helped over 16,000 people last year and ready to provide free, friendly and effective support to every single smoker who is ready to quit”

All smokers in Wales can receive free support to quit, including free stop smoking medication.

