Over a quarter of a million sign petition to axe 20mph speed limit
Emily Price
Over a quarter of a million people have now signed a Senedd petition calling for the new 20mph default speed limit to be axed.
Started back in March by Mark Baker, the petition has rapidly become the most signed petition in Senedd history.
Although at first it only gained a few thousand signatures over a few months, since the official roll out of the 20mph speed limit on Sunday, signatures have sky rocketed.
On Wednesday morning (September 20), the petition titled ‘We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law’ passed the 250,000 milestone.
The petition has been signed by Welsh Conservative Senedd members and has been shared by the party via social media.
If a Senedd petition gets over 10,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Senedd chamber – but this is not guaranteed.
Vote
During FMQs on Tuesday (September 18), Tory MS, Tom Giffard asked would the the First Minister commit to rescinding the 20mph scheme following the number of the signatories supporting calls for the limit to be scrapped.
The First Minister said simply: “No.”
Speaking in the chamber, Mr Giffard raised a complaint from an audiologist making home visits across south Wales.
In an email to the Tory MS, he said: “It takes way too long from one patient to another, uses more fuel, too risky for prosecution and licence points. We can no longer visit care home patients either for the same reason and we’ve cancelled them.
“Home care nurses are complaining as they’re not allocated travelling time between calls and makes it impossible to fit all patients allocated in.”
Speaking after FMQs, Mr Giffard: “I’m disappointed with the First Minister’s complacent attitude in his response to my question about Labour’s default 20mph speed limits.
“This was the largest ever Senedd petition, showing the high level of public anger and frustration towards this policy. It deserved a more professional and substantive response from the First Minister, showing that he took seriously the concerns of the people of Wales.
“Instead, he arrogantly dismissed these concerns and continues to bury his head in the sand, refusing to listen to anyone that doesn’t agree with him; as seems to be the way with his Government.”
Welsh Government ministers have said the new road regulation will result in fewer deaths and save the NHS around £92m every year.
However it’s has been met with opposition by the Tories who last week forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new default speed limit coming into force.
“Message”
Following the fiery debate calling for “targeted measures” instead of a default speed limit, the Welsh Conservatives lost the vote to repeal the new 20mph law.
Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar has said the high number and speed of which the signatures have been registered “highlights that there has been little to no consultation with the general public”.
Ms Asghar: “For nearly 270,000 people to sign a petition within such a short space of time highlights the extent of public outrage towards Labour’s disastrous policy.
“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda.
“Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.
“The people of Wales are using this petition to send a clear message to Labour in Cardiff Bay – they have had enough of this socialist agenda and are tired of being dictated to.”
While the whole issue is political, it is not party political.
Here in Wales, where the government is Labour, the tories oppose a general 20 mph limit in built-up areas. In Cornwall, which is run by the tories, they are very much in favour.
(https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/20mph-speed-limits/)
As for care workers, etc., their employers need to redesign their routes so that they can complete their daily work legally.
I have a round trip of 150 miles today through Gwynedd and Ynys Mon…ample time to get the feel of things, I shall report back this evening…
You think you’ll make it back over those unrepaired roads ? I like your optimism. 20m.p.h may be an issue in certain places but the damage to vehicles caused by unmaintained surfaces is a bigger issue in my book.
Bore hd, We don’t have any pot holes in Gwynedd…
The 20 mph speed limit was in the manifesto from 2021. Labour were voted in by the electorate, as such they are obliged to implement it.
20 kmh (12.5 mph) speed limits are in place in residential areas, outside schools etc. all over Europe, but yet again the conservatives want to make the UK the oddball. Seems to me they are actively pursuing a dead cat strategy to detract from other mor major issues.
250,000 the selfish majority!!!
I wish people got this angry at the Tory’s for adding hundreds of pounds a month to our mortgages and destroying the NHS.
People’s priorities are truly screwed. I despair!
That’s the Tories and the unhinged extreme right for you. I reckon that the vast majority of those responding to this petition are those triggered by the Tories, TV ‘news’ channels like GB News and TalkTV as well as the usual suspects in the right wing press. My suspicions are aroused by the fact that the vast majority of those adding their names have only done so since there has been a UK-wide awareness of the 20mph default speed limit being introduced. Anyone living in Cymru has no excuse, given that the change to 20mph default for built up areas… Read more »
Youtubers in England are creating a big fuss and are totally against this blanket 20mph limit. They are quoting dual carriageways down to 20mph, the country gridlocked etc. One person said his relative used to take 30 mins from one side of Cardiff to work down the docks area, now it is over an hour. I have yet to see this, and I live here in Cymru. I wonder where they get the idea that all our roads are at 20 mph? And they are urging people to sign the petition.
The more this petition number goes up, the more certain it is that the majority of signatories are from outside Wales. There is NO CHANCE that a quarter of a million people IN WALES have signed this petition and I smell a very big Tory rat scurrying amongst us causing more chaos than …er.. a 20mph speed limit.