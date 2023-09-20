Over a quarter of a million sign petition to axe 20mph speed limit

Emily Price

Over a quarter of a million people have now signed a Senedd petition calling for the new 20mph default speed limit to be axed.

Started back in March by Mark Baker, the petition has rapidly become the most signed petition in Senedd history.

Although at first it only gained a few thousand signatures over a few months, since the official roll out of the 20mph speed limit on Sunday, signatures have sky rocketed.

On Wednesday morning (September 20), the petition titled ‘We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law’ passed the 250,000 milestone.

The petition has been signed by Welsh Conservative Senedd members and has been shared by the party via social media.

If a Senedd petition gets over 10,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Senedd chamber – but this is not guaranteed.

During FMQs on Tuesday (September 18), Tory MS, Tom Giffard asked would the the First Minister commit to rescinding the 20mph scheme following the number of the signatories supporting calls for the limit to be scrapped.

The First Minister said simply: “No.”

Speaking in the chamber, Mr Giffard raised a complaint from an audiologist making home visits across south Wales.

In an email to the Tory MS, he said: “It takes way too long from one patient to another, uses more fuel, too risky for prosecution and licence points. We can no longer visit care home patients either for the same reason and we’ve cancelled them.

“Home care nurses are complaining as they’re not allocated travelling time between calls and makes it impossible to fit all patients allocated in.”

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Giffard: “I’m disappointed with the First Minister’s complacent attitude in his response to my question about Labour’s default 20mph speed limits.

“This was the largest ever Senedd petition, showing the high level of public anger and frustration towards this policy. It deserved a more professional and substantive response from the First Minister, showing that he took seriously the concerns of the people of Wales.

“Instead, he arrogantly dismissed these concerns and continues to bury his head in the sand, refusing to listen to anyone that doesn’t agree with him; as seems to be the way with his Government.”

Welsh Government ministers have said the new road regulation will result in fewer deaths and save the NHS around £92m every year.

However it’s has been met with opposition by the Tories who last week forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new default speed limit coming into force.

Following the fiery debate calling for “targeted measures” instead of a default speed limit, the Welsh Conservatives lost the vote to repeal the new 20mph law.

Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar has said the high number and speed of which the signatures have been registered “highlights that there has been little to no consultation with the general public”.

Ms Asghar: “For nearly 270,000 people to sign a petition within such a short space of time highlights the extent of public outrage towards Labour’s disastrous policy.

“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda.

“Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.

“The people of Wales are using this petition to send a clear message to Labour in Cardiff Bay – they have had enough of this socialist agenda and are tired of being dictated to.”

