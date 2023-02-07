Over half of Wales to have broadband speeds slower than the moon by 2024
Over half of Wales will have broadband speeds slower than the moon by 2024, according to new research.
The moon is set to get broadband speeds of 100Mbps in 2024 and new analysis from broadband specialists National Broadband found that 70% of properties in Wales will be worse off than the moon when it comes to broadband performance.
These latest figures also show that Wales is the worst performing part of the UK when it comes to broadband speeds.
This is especially true when it comes to rural broadband with those in major cities being far less likely to lag behind lunar broadband.
Wales was joined by Yorkshire (60%) East of England (59%) North East (58%) and Scotland (56%) in the top five worst performing regions for broadband that wouldn’t match the speed due to be found on the moon next year.
Nasa first announced its intention to build the first ever 4G mobile phone network on the moon in 2020 as part of its Artemis programmer which aims to establish sustainable life on the moon within the next decade.
Shockingly, over 500,000 UK properties today have broadband speeds ten times worse than the moon is due to get and Narberth in Wales was found to be the worst performing in the country.
Divide
However, it’s not just outer space that will soon have better connectivity than huge swathes of Wales.
Many people would already be better off in remote spots such as Everest Base Camp and the Arctic Circle which boasts broadband speeds of 100Mbps.
David Hennell, Director at National Broadband said: “The disparity between digital ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in the UK is sadly growing.
“And we know that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there are over 500,000 properties dotted across the UK experiencing the exact same issues.
“This makes it very clear that just not enough is being done to close the digital divide in this country.
“At National Broadband we believe that every connection matters and we’re proud to offer alternative broadband solutions and fast and reliable internet connectivity to those who are being left behind.”
Last week, the Welsh Government announced a consultation which would see any new build houses equipped with gigabit broadband capable of faster download speeds.
Overcrowding predicted on the moon by 2050, pay now to reserve your plot. All cheques made payable to…The Moon is Your Balloon…
Rishi spends about 100 million quid on rearranging his toy soldiers, there is a magic tree in the garden of No 10 that only he knows about…
Over on BBC Cymru there is a big piece about a market garden near Caernarfon, but it fails to mention ‘Tatws Bryn’ of Llanllechid so I will…
Don’t forget about the latency on the moon which will be over a second.
Just a wee reminder for anyone who didn’t know this. In 1990, BT, which was then still nationalised, was ready to roll out fibreoptic broadband across the whole of Britain.
Doing the whole job at once, whilst still a huge undertaking, would’ve cost a fraction of the price of rolling it out piecemeal. They had two huge factories already churning out the fibreoptic cable for the job.
Mrs Thatcher didn’t like it, thought it was anti-competetive, and thought that the Yank cable TV networks should be allowed to compete for a share of the market.
And here we are now.