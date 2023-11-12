Overnight closure of mountain road planned to repair wildfire damage

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A Valleys mountain road will be closed overnight for several days from Monday (13 November) for repair and maintenance work at the location of a large wildfire last year.

The A4061 Rhigos Mountain Road will be closed overnight from November 13-17 (9pm to 6am), for repair and maintenance work to rock netting, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has confirmed.

The fire in August 2022 caused major damage to the hillside and areas of wire netting, plastic netting and fencing.

The road reopened after emergency works were carried out, and temporary traffic lights have remained in place to direct traffic away from the high-risk area of rock netting.

Construction

The council said a significant scheme to rectify the damage is being planned for construction on site in 2024-25.

The affected area is on the Rhigos side of the mountain route, and a detailed inspection of around 1,500-metres of the hillside was carried out in June to help design the main repair scheme – which could take place next summer. But the inspection also found several defects that need to be rectified sooner.

Next week’s repairs will take place subject to weather conditions and the work will end by 6am on Saturday, November 18.

The work requires a full road closure to ensure safety and has been scheduled at night to minimize disruption.

Activity on the site will include removing an accumulation of large stones which have fallen from the rock face and collected in an area of mesh.

The mesh is close to being at full capacity and needs to be cleared urgently as a matter of safety, the council said.

During the overnight road closures, an alternative route for drivers will be signposted – via the A4061, A465, A4059, A470, A4058 and A4061.

There won’t be access during the closure for emergency service vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists.

