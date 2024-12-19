‘Overwhelming’ support for regulation of animal welfare establishments

RSPCA Cymru has welcomed a positive reaction from respondents to a Welsh Government consultation proposing the introduction of licensing for animal establishments, activities and exhibits.

Eighty-two per cent of respondents are in favour of the regulation of animal welfare establishments (AWEs) – following a long-standing campaign by RSPCA Cymru, which calls for establishments such as sanctuaries, rehoming centres and rescues to be formally regulated to offer vital assurances to the public, and protect animal welfare.

Summary

Unlike establishments such as riding schools, dog breeders and cat boarders, animal welfare establishments (AWEs) are currently not subject to any specific regulations in Wales.

This essentially means that anyone can set up one, regardless of whether they have the skills, funds, resources or experience needed to care for animals.

A summary of responses from the consultation – which also considered the future of greyhound racing in Wales – have today (18 December) been published, with further announcements on the Welsh Government’s next steps expected in Spring 2025.

Responses from the consultation – which included 1,180 responses – revealed today show:

82.18% of respondents agreed that AWEs should be subject to licensing (735 responses)

74.52% of respondents agreed that animal activities should be subject to licensing (726 responses)

71.63% agreed that a licensing scheme should be introduced in Wales to strengthen existing legislation regarding Animal Exhibits (719 responses in total)

“Major concern”

RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager Billie-Jade Thomas, said: “We are very pleased to see an overwhelming majority of respondents supporting regulation for AWEs.

“Many owners of sanctuaries and other animal welfare establishments undertake hugely important work, but the lack of regulation and oversight has long been a major concern for the RSPCA.

“Our officers have too often dealt with situations that have spiralled out of control – with capacity, governance and financial issues all a reality for many sanctuaries; demonstrating the clear need for regulation.

“We very much welcome this publication of responses today and look forward to the Welsh Government’s next steps in 2025, and urge them to take note of the huge levels of support we have seen for action”

Urgency

In 2023, RSPCA Cymru launched a new report highlighting an “urgent need” to regulate animal establishments – and released the findings of a poll which showed 88% of people in Wales agreed that they should be regulated – demonstrating overwhelming public appetite.

The report also found huge support for action from the sector itself – with 82% of AWEs surveyed by the RSPCA saying that they are in favour of being regulated or licensed.

According to the report, only 5% of the public are aware that AWEs are currently unregulated in Wales, with a clear majority assuming they are already subject to external oversight.

A non-statutory (voluntary) Code of Practice has been in place since September 2020 and contains guidance on how to successfully run an AWE. However, almost half of AWEs surveyed by the RSPCA admitted to never having referred to this code since its publication – with the RSPCA concerned that “too little notice” is paid to it.

Billie added: “While the voluntary Code of Practice was a good step forward, we found that too little notice was being paid to it.

“Our 2023 report found nearly half of sanctuaries had never even referred to it, and with us having undertaken prosecutions against AWE owners in Wales since its publication, legislative action is clearly much-needed.”

“A lack of oversight, scrutiny and regulation mean welfare issues can escalate at establishments, with owners at risk of becoming overburdened.”

Sanctuaries

Billie added: “As it stands, anyone can call themselves a ‘sanctuary’ or a ‘rescue’ in Wales without bespoke checks and balances.

“When new regulations are introduced, these establishments should need to register with their local authority and be subjected to external oversight and inspections to ensure that the welfare of the animals within them is being adequately protected.”

For more information on the charity’s #SaferSanctuaries campaign, supporters can visit the RSPCA website.

The RSPCA is a member of The ‘Cut the Chase’ coalition – which is also made up of the Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, Hope Rescue and Greyhound Rescue Wales – who has long expressed concern about the negative welfare consequences that racing has on dogs.

The consultation also looked into the future of greyhound racing and further announcements on the future of greyhound racing are also expected next year.

