Owain Glyndŵr’s war of independence to feature in Queen’s Jubilee book given to schoolchildren
Owain Glyndŵr’s war of independence against the English is set to feature in a history book of the Royal Family sent to every school child in England to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The book will only be delivered to schools in Scotland and Wales that have opted-in to receive copies after the Welsh and Scottish Governments said they would not distribute them if schools didn’t want them.
The UK Government said that the aim was to help children understand how the four nations came together as one United Kingdom, and that would include details such as Owain Glyndwr’s rebellion against the English in 1400 to take the title of ‘Prince of Wales’.
It also features the renaming of the Welsh Assembly to the Senedd, and a section on Hywel Dda, noting that he united most of Wales from his kingdom Deheubarth and “brought in laws that focused on fairness and justice”.
A page in the book reads: “During [the Queen’s] reign, the world has changed in so many ways… (this book) will help you understand the amazing life and times of our Queen and the magic of the unique, unshakable bond she shares with the people she serves.”
The UK Government had originally said that they wanted every school child in Wales to receive a copy of the “patriotic” book, which cost £12m to produce, whether they asked for one or not.
But the Welsh Government said in March that the decision should rest with schools on whether they want to opt in to receive it.
The Welsh Conservatives criticised that decision in the Senedd, saying that it suggested that the Welsh Government now had their sights set on independence.
“The Welsh Government are on a clear path to slowly withdraw Wales from the UK and this is another tactic towards achieving their goal,” Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said.
“I will be reaching out to all schools in Brecon & Radnorshire and encouraging them to sign up to receive this amazing book.”
‘Excited’
Created with the help of royal experts and historians, The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration will allow children to trace the highlights of the royal reign through a story featuring a young girl called Isabella.
She is told all about the Queen and this year’s Jubilee during a visit to her Great Granny Joyce’s house.
Famous quotes from the Queen, along with details about the lives of significant Commonwealth figures such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, are to feature in the book.
Facts on the coronation ceremony, information about notable kings and queens and a timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life will feature in a book aimed at “celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy”, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
Mr Zahawi said: “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.
“Millions of children will soon receive their own commemorative Jubilee book, celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy.
“I hope all our pupils are as excited as I am to read about Her Majesty’s amazing life and the people and events that have shaped history during the last 70 years.”
The book is also part of the National Literacy Trust’s Platinum Jubilee Royal Reading Challenge.
4 nations came together? It was an invasion and they tried to wipe out our country, language and its culture. They invaded and cause genocide in Ireland .They backstabbed Scotland in their “union” and then put in a German as head of state. This will be pure airbrushed English nationalist propaganda.
It’s a good idea that people learn about the other countries of these islands, as it is, they will know more about Zanzibar I’m sure. They will also gain an understanding of the sensitivities the other nations.
Yeah but not through a royalist and English nationalist lense. Don’t let the invaders make up their own history to make themselves look better and ignore the thievery and genocide.
It would be good for English people to learn about the other nations of these lands. They never learned about us in school.
The English have no idea of their own history otherwise they would not be so nasty toward other, more recent, ‘illegal’ immigrants.
History written by others give their version of the truth.
Romans leave… to Dewi Sant? Uh, missed the most consequential part of this island’s history there, jerks – your lot came here. Rather than Glyndwr reconquest, how about the murder of our last royals – by your lot? How about a cursory mention that, despite alluding to four ‘nations’, “it’s only in the hearts and minds of those silly taffies that they’re a nation – they’re actually a devolved region that is still incorporated into our glorious kingdom”. Rhyddid nawr, dim mwy or celwydd, dim mwy or sarhad.
Pure propaganda, showing history from the English view point. Why not ask a historian from each country to give their views on how history unfolded, so that each country can see history from the others point of view. No mention of the blue books, and the attempted genocide during the Anglo Saxon invasion, hence very little of our culture remains in England, save for a few place names, goodness knows how the Irish feel regarding Cromwell. As for James Evans “amazing book” statement, was he on something at the time.
Still Unionists pushing their rotten agenda whilst genuflecting to the old lady in the big house in Slough. A few minor anecdotes on the revised history of us the original Britons, still does not garnish this turd sandwich and should not be fed to our young.
Schools, if you get them, bin them. Or they might be good for paper mache
Perhaps Welsh schools should be given copies of “The Myth of British Monarchy” as part of a grown up conversation about how this collection of nations should be governed. After all the UK is the only place in Europe apart from Belarus to use First Past the Post voting and one of the very few places in the world to retain a fully fledged and funded Monarchy. Such differences might suggest that the rest of the world has found much better and more egalitarian ways of managing society.
The Elizabethan sunset heralds the dawn of a new age…Fascist Greater England…we should set a day to remember William Jones Llangadfan…
Er bo’ fi’n deall yn llwyr y tan yn dy fol sy’n achosi y fath cyhuddiadau o ffasgiaeth, sai’n credu fod y fath rhethreg yn helpu’n achos. A fyddai gwlad ffasgaidd yn gadael i gwledyddbodan ei goruwchafiaeth i gynnal referenda ynglyn ai dyfodol bosib tu hwnt iw rheolaeth? Yn cynnal etholiadau dilys? Smo ni moyn bod yn rhan or ubdeb, na gyd. ma ‘na ddigon o naratifau anheg (a thrychinebus o gelwyddgar) wedii daflu ato’ ni gan Yr Undebwyr, heb inni gorfod dyfeisio rhai ein hunain. Big enough, smart enough, rich enough, had enough – nid rhyddid o rhyw regime… Read more »
Current history is less accurate and far more winners view. I have no interest in carrying in the lies to my kids. All royalty is inherently evil and far to close to a police state in how they gained and kept power.
This book makes light the English annexation & ethnic cleansing of a country & people by given it the Tom & Jerry treatment.