Owain Glyndŵr’s war of independence to feature in Queen’s Jubilee book given to schoolchildren

Owain Glyndŵr’s war of independence against the English is set to feature in a history book of the Royal Family sent to every school child in England to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The book will only be delivered to schools in Scotland and Wales that have opted-in to receive copies after the Welsh and Scottish Governments said they would not distribute them if schools didn’t want them.

The UK Government said that the aim was to help children understand how the four nations came together as one United Kingdom, and that would include details such as Owain Glyndwr’s rebellion against the English in 1400 to take the title of ‘Prince of Wales’.

It also features the renaming of the Welsh Assembly to the Senedd, and a section on Hywel Dda, noting that he united most of Wales from his kingdom Deheubarth and “brought in laws that focused on fairness and justice”.

A page in the book reads: “During [the Queen’s] reign, the world has changed in so many ways… (this book) will help you understand the amazing life and times of our Queen and the magic of the unique, unshakable bond she shares with the people she serves.”

The UK Government had originally said that they wanted every school child in Wales to receive a copy of the “patriotic” book, which cost £12m to produce, whether they asked for one or not.

But the Welsh Government said in March that the decision should rest with schools on whether they want to opt in to receive it.

The Welsh Conservatives criticised that decision in the Senedd, saying that it suggested that the Welsh Government now had their sights set on independence.

“The Welsh Government are on a clear path to slowly withdraw Wales from the UK and this is another tactic towards achieving their goal,” Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said.

“I will be reaching out to all schools in Brecon & Radnorshire and encouraging them to sign up to receive this amazing book.”

‘Excited’

Created with the help of royal experts and historians, The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration will allow children to trace the highlights of the royal reign through a story featuring a young girl called Isabella.

She is told all about the Queen and this year’s Jubilee during a visit to her Great Granny Joyce’s house.

Famous quotes from the Queen, along with details about the lives of significant Commonwealth figures such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, are to feature in the book.

Facts on the coronation ceremony, information about notable kings and queens and a timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life will feature in a book aimed at “celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy”, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi said: “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.

“Millions of children will soon receive their own commemorative Jubilee book, celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy.

“I hope all our pupils are as excited as I am to read about Her Majesty’s amazing life and the people and events that have shaped history during the last 70 years.”

The book is also part of the National Literacy Trust’s Platinum Jubilee Royal Reading Challenge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

