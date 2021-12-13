Owners of multiple properties have ‘no choice but to sell’ because of Welsh Gov, landlord complains
A landlord has complained that owners of multiple properties have “got no choice but to sell” because of Welsh Government legislation.
David Gould, co-owner of The Landlords Letting Company, has claimed that over the last five to 10 years he has seen first hand the “demise” of the rental industry in Wales.
He said that the Welsh Government has been “putting more restrictions and costs against” landlords and letting agents.
Gould also claimed that over the last three years many landlords have been “leaving and selling up”, and that with “new restrictions being imposed it prevents new landlords from buying”.
He told WalesOnline: “The Welsh Government has been hammering away at this industry and against the agents and landlords putting more restrictions and costs against us. It has been a barrage to navigate over the last few years.
“As a result if you’ve got multiple properties you’ve got no choice but to sell. Over the last two to three years particularly we have seen so many landlords leaving and selling up. I’m expecting the rate in which landlords start selling their properties to increase.
‘Review’
He has argued for a review of the current legislation as he believes it targets the wrong areas of Wales.
He said: “The government need to review the land transaction tax and make it different for coastal towns as that’s the area that they are trying to tackle. In doing so they have had a huge impact on the rental market throughout Wales.
“Most communities are crying out for investors to buy properties, except in coastal towns as they are driving communities to the brink of collapse, but they have destroyed the central part of Wales where investments are needed.”
Hopefully, a large number of houses will be released on to the market and this will lead to a drop in house price, making it more affordable for people to buy a home in their own community. Surely landlords with large portfolios selling up and dumping their houses on the market is a good thing. It affords those who haven’t been able to buy the opportunity to create a home rather than live in someone else’s house. However, banks and building societies need to do their part and accept that if someone can afford X amount in rent, they can… Read more »
Andy, Banks and building societies have no moral fibre to flex. That’s the problem. Also drop in interest rates some 10 years ago was in isolation a good thing but served only to feed higher property prices. Add to that the stupid arrangement fees and other clutter that feeds off transactions and all we’ve ended up with is a cost burden on buyers and sellers.
Sweet, i’ll give you a tenner for your whole portfolio.
Good. The only people who need to own multiple houses are ths Government, who can then provide them at affordable rates to those in the most need.
I doubt if councils could do it cheaper than private landlords. For the council to rent they would need a housing officer (salary £105000) deputy housing officer (salary £85000) plus secretaries (say £40000). That with council contributions to national insurance and pensions would be over £300 grand to find before one has taken a penny in rent.
To me back the private landlords and do not over regulate it like Rentsmart is doing now.
Alan P. Where on earth are you getting these income figures? You are way way off, I do not know of any housing officer in Wales who earns £105,000, and I work in Local Government. And a secretary on 40k? I earn more than an administrator/secretary and I do not earn anywhere near 40k. Rent Smart Wales protects the landlord and tenant, there are far too many people living in sub standard accommodation, the private sector needs a body that will oversee them.
Any executive in a council earns £100000 plus a year and his deputy £80000 plus. The figure of £40000 was meant for two secretaries. They certainly are in Ceredigion Council, Carmarthen Council and Rhondda Cynan Taf Council. It is a huge contentious fact the huge salaries executive officers are getting in council offices.
Housing officers are NOT executives! You are referring to Directors and their deputies, not housing officers. That sounds like the kind of skewed nonsense the Daily mail or Daily express would publish. You’re clearly against the public sector and expect executives in councils to do their private sector counterparts do. Feel free to go and live in a tax haven?! Enjoy spending £15 on a microwave meal and £5 on a loaf of bread 🙄😒
Lol. Don’t know where those figures were dreamt up
He’s refring to what Housing directors and their deputies get paid in local authorities. He’s a bit biased against the public sector.
I know GPS who don’t earn over £100,000, never mind housing officers. Where are those figures from? London?!
Backing private Landlords is one thing, but allowing them to be unregulated and letting them evict tenants at short notice is unacceptable. Bad tenants should be evicted, Good tenants should be protected by the law. If Landlords don’t want long term contracts with tenants then they shouldn’t be in the letting business.
I’m sorry but this is a rather poor Nation Cymru article and sounds more like a long Twitter rant. There is no mention of just how much the Land Transaction Tax is (on an average Welsh house it is 7.5%) nor are there any statistics supporting the David Gould’s assertions. He also claims that new restrictions are being imposed. What are these? Why not provide details or the relevant link to the Welsh Government website. If landlords wish to complain then the proposal to make all rental properties have an Energy Performance Certificate of C or above might be grounds… Read more »
I am also a small landlord and couldn’t agree more, I also have no idea what David Gould is on about
I always suspect landlords that complain about standards and regulation having lived through the Rachman times. A relative had savings that were earning tuppence in interest and a friend in the building industry whose workforce were underemployed. They set together, bought a run-down property, did it up during quiet times in the building game and rented it out at affordable rent. They did this a few times and have ended up with a handful of rentals and when Covid struck went round and interviewed each tenant personally. Some were grateful of a rent reduction, some wanted rents kept as they… Read more »
It actually makes more sense under current regs to by holiday homes as all the increased regulation is aimed at but to let.
holiday home:
tax relief on mortgage
entrpreneur relief on CGT
write down soft furnishings against tax
higher rents
so far at least higher capital growth
no tenant security of tenure
no council tax because of small business relief
its difficult to imagine how the politicians can get it so wrong
Just hang on while I get my infinitesimally tiny violin out!
They’ll be leaving for where exactly? Oh sorry….. Daft question.
Countries like Germany do well enough with far greater number of rental properties. Its the future for Wales.
Absolutely no idea what he’s on about. I’ve two rental properties and I’m under no pressure whatsoever to sell.
Boo and a hoo!
My son and his wife ( in their thirties) live in North Wales and have saved and bought some properties which needed considerable renovation and weren’t mortgageable. They spent months renovating the properties to an extremely high standard, learning new skills along the way and have ensured that they have rented to local families who were living in inadequate housing. They are responsible landlords, responding immediate to any problems and resolving them quickly as well as carrying out regular inspections. Their rents are not exorbitant but provide sufficient income, in their opinion, to live on. They are not rich but… Read more »
No more second homes in wales 🏴 100 percent taxes on second homes in wales 🏴 take all second homes of them and give them to young welsh people who can’t get on the housing market because of incomers it’s time for a new wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴
To some this is an industry and means to accumulate profits and wealth. Others just want a roof over their heads in a village they grew up in. If anyone here is more deserving of having their needs met, in my opinion, it is the latter.
This article lacks details and I don’t agree with the sentiment, but one cannot say that Nation.Cymru are biased one way or the other. They are taking views from all sides and publishing them.