Paedophile offered 12 year old victim wine before sexually assaulting her

A paedophile who offered wine to a 12-year-old victim before sexually assaulting her has been jailed.

42-year-old Sean Thomas Jones, of Bagillt Road, Greenfield in Flintshire denied eight counts of sexual assault against a child.

But a jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges following a second trial at Mold Crown Court last month, after the first failed to reach a verdict.

He was sentenced to 11 years at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday (May 15th).

Courage

Jones was arrested on January 11th, 2021, when the victim found the courage to confide in her mum that she had been sexually abused by Jones.

The abuse had taken place regularly over a three-year period, from when the victim was around the age of 12.

On occasions, Jones had offered her wine before sexually assaulting her.

He would bribe the victim to perform sexual acts by offering to buy her and her friends’ alcohol and tobacco in return, and on one occasion, had supplied her with edible cannabis sweets.

Devastating

Investigating officer, Acting Detective Sergeant Janette Williams said: “Jones’ crimes have had a devastating impact on the victim, who was manipulated and groomed by him over a three-year-period.

“He has shown no remorse throughout the trial, while his behaviour and offending has had a lasting emotional impact upon the victim.

“I commend her for taking the incredibly brave step of reporting Jones’ crimes to us, and for her dignity and strength throughout both trials. I also want to acknowledge the bravery of the witnesses who came forward to support this case.

“I welcome today’s lengthy sentence, which sends a clear message that violence against women and young girls will be punished and we will not stop in our efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

