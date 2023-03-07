Pair face trial over death of two-year-old girl in Haverfordwest

A man and a woman are to go on trial over the death of a two-year-old girl.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.

The toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, of Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing her death.

The pair are expected to go on trial at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

The month-long trial will take place before High Court Judge Mr Justice Griffiths.

In previous hearings the court has been told that Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Police were called to the property on Friday July 17, and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Bevan and James were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect but were rearrested and charged with the more serious crimes following Lola’s death.

Bevan is remanded in custody, while James was released on conditional bail after a hearing in June last year.

