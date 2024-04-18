Pair from Swansea threatened woman with hammer in attempted robbery

Two men have been jailed after they used a hammer to threaten a lone woman during an attempted robbery in Swansea.

32-year-old Benjamin McConway, from Manselton, and 38-year-old Ashley Morrison, from Landore, targeted the woman who was walking alone on Kings Road, Swansea Waterfront on Thursday January 18th.

Both have been sentenced to 36 months in prison at Swansea Crown Court.

‘Violent’

Detective Constable Paul Davies said: “With this sentencing, two dangerous individuals have rightly been removed from the streets, making them safer for everyone else.

“They targeted a lone female thinking that there would be no repercussions – but they were wrong.

“I would like to reassure the local community that crimes of this nature are rare, however South Wales Police will relentlessly pursue these violent individuals and, together with the courts, ensure they are behind bars.”

