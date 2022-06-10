Pair jailed after admitting being in charge of dog that killed 10-year-old boy

A man and a woman have been jailed after admitting being in charge of a dog that mauled a 10-year-old boy to death.

Jack Lis was attacked by the American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing with a friend at a house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, on November 8 2021.

Brandon Hayden, 19, was jailed for four years and six months at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Amy Salter, 29, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Both were banned from owning a dog indefinitely.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the house where Jack was attacked at around 3.55pm but were unable to save him.

He suffered severe injuries to the head and neck described as “unsurvivable”, an inquest opening into Jack’s death heard.

Police firearms officers attended the scene and destroyed the dog.

The animal was later found to be an 115lb American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

Statement

In a statement read to Cardiff Crown Court on her behalf, Jack Lis’s mother Emma Whitfield said: “No mum should ever have the last images of their child as being dragged from a house, knowing deep down they’re gone but praying that it isn’t so.

“I close my eyes and I see the animal and its teeth. I hear the barking. I have severe panic attacks and I have horrifying flashbacks.

“I constantly ask ‘Why my boy? Why Jack?’ I would have given my life trying to protect him, but I couldn’t do this because he wasn’t somewhere familiar.

“He was at a friend’s house, a house he should have been safe.”

The statement continued: “Some of the last conversations we had as a family were about Christmas presents and Jack told us what he wanted.

“Being able to buy his Christmas presents was even taken from us because all he asked for was clothes.

“We were no longer shopping for Christmas presents, we were shopping for clothes for Jack to be buried in.

“We should still have our Jack here in person to talk to, but instead we say good morning and good night to his pictures without a response.

“I’m trapped in what used to be our family home. Now it’s broken and it will never be the same again.”

