Pakistan Floods Appeal in Wales reaches £1 million mark in a month

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has announced that its Pakistan Floods Appeal has raised a total of £1 million in Wales in just over one month, following the receipt of £100,000 from the Welsh Government.

Following the devastating floods in Pakistan, survivors have faced a wave of new dangers as diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, malaria and dengue surge due to the lack of clean drinking water following the destruction of water infrastructure.

Vast areas of stagnant water have also created a dangerous breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Reflecting this, the UN on Tuesday increased their original assessments of the humanitarian aid needed by the country fivefold, from the initial $160m to $816m.

At UK level the DEC appeal total is now over £30 million, which includes £5 million matched by the UK Government through the Aid Match scheme.

Eleven DEC member charities are already on the ground delivering life-saving aid after months of flooding which have killed approximately 1,700 people and displaced 7.9M.

DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal funds will be used to provide food aid and nutritional treatments, distribute cash grants, provide clean water and sanitation facilities, emergency medical care, temporary shelter and trauma counselling.

Cynan Llwyd, Head of Tearfund Wales said: “This is such an incredibly difficult situation. People have lost their homes and their livelihoods. Families are living in makeshift tents in almost impossible conditions.

“Having lost their crops and food stores, finding the next meal is a real challenge but now the spread of disease is causing further misery and distress. Children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable.”

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “We have seen an amazing response to this deeply shocking disaster, and we are so grateful to all who have supported the appeal for their generosity.

“This incredible outpouring of support has enabled DEC charities to provide essential aid and to relieve some of the suffering faced by millions of people in Pakistan right now.

“But the scale of this devastation means we need to do much more if we are to protect the many men, women and children facing weeks and months of hunger and disease.

“We are therefore asking those who can afford to help to donate what they can – these funds are literally a lifeline for some of the world’s most vulnerable people at a time of desperate need.”

