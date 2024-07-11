Panel to discuss equality in the media and Welsh medium education for all

A panel discussion is set to take place this weekend, calling for better representation in Welsh media and the need for Welsh medium education for all in Wales, regardless of background.

On Saturday 13 July at Pabell Llais, Tafwyl, the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Cardiff University’s School of Journalism and S4C will host a panel discussion on equality in Welsh-language media.

On the panel, playwright Ciaran Fitzgerald, comedian Melanie Owen and journalist Lena Mohammed, who are from communities that have historically been under-reprensented in the Welsh media, will discuss their experiences and views on equality in the media.

The event will give a platfform for people from minority backgrounds, including Black, Asian and Minority ethnic communities and people with disabilities to share their views, experiences and ideas about equality in an honest and authentic environment.

As Welsh speakers, they will also discuss the important role of Welsh-medium and bilingual education and training in achieving equality in the media.

Breaking ground

Among the panellists will be Port Talbot-based playwright and writer Ciaran Fitzgerald. Ciaran has recently broken new ground with his comedy series, BWMP on S4C for being the first ever series in Welsh to feature a main character with a disability.

Ciaran, who is also a campaigner for accessible Welsh-medium education for people with disabilities, said: “We need to change the way people in the creative industries look at people with disabilities.

“We should be featured and recognised for our talent all year around, not only on Disability History Month. Permanent inclusive content needs to be created regardless of disability.

“To change the narrative, we need more representation. But to achieve that, education plays an important role so it is vital that young people with disabilities have the same Welsh language opportunities as every other child at school, college, or university in order to create an inclusive bilingual workforce in the creative industries sector.

“This discussion will be a breath of fresh air to openly discuss the challenges and our experiences in front of an audience of leaders from education and the media which will hopefully be a positive step to continue the change.”

The beginning

The panel discussion will be chaired by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol’s Equality, Diversity, and Anti-Racism Co-ordinator, Emily Pemberton. Emily said: “Representation has definitely improved for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Welsh media and corporate organisations since the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, but that is only the beginning of the journey.

“Seeing role models who are similar to you in leadership roles in large organisations or on television is so important to influence and inspire the next generation and to create a fairer Wales for all.

“It’s even more important that our narrative is driven by ourselves. Ensuring Welsh-medium education for everyone, regardless of their background, is so important.”

Also on the panel will be comedian Melanie Owen and Lena Mohammed who is a journalism student at Cardiff University.

The panel discussion will also be an opportunity to discuss the work the three bodies – the Coleg Cymraeg, Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, and S4C are doing in the field of equality and their plans for the future.

Everyone is welcome to come along to be part of the audience on 13 July at 5pm at Pabell Llais, Tafwyl Festival.

