Parents launch petition to ban smartphones during the school day in Wales

A group of concerned parents and carers is urging the Welsh Government to ban smartphones during the school day in Wales, with exemptions for exceptional circumstances.

A petition, launched by members of the national grassroots campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood, garnered over 1,000 signatures within 24 hours, highlighting widespread concern about the impact of smartphones on children’s mental health, wellbeing and behaviour.

According to the group, smartphones and apps are highly addictive, with tech companies reportedly employing psychologists and neurologists to make their products as addictive as possible.

They are also concerned at the risks posed by exposure to extremely harmful content which, according to social psychologist Jonathan Haight, are responsible for rewiring children’s brains.

Impacts

The campaign comes amid mounting evidence underscoring the profound detrimental effects of smartphone use on young people.

According to the petition makers, over half of 13 to 17-year-olds have been exposed to real-life violence, including graphic killings and sexual assaults, as well as hardcore pornography.

Other dangers include cyberbullying, sextortion, grooming, sexting, extremist content, hate speech, suicide ideation and self-harm advice.

Anxiety and depression

The first generation to grow up with smartphones is now showing signs of deteriorating mental health, with earlier exposure linked to worse outcomes.

Studies reveal a direct correlation between social media use and increased rates of anxiety and depression among teens, particularly girls.

Alarming statistics show that one in five teens use YouTube “almost constantly”. Smartphones also contribute to reduced attention spans.

A 2021 study by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights found that smartphones can alter brain development, impairing children’s ability to concentrate.

Additionally, the group argues, time spent on devices detracts from opportunities to play, explore, and interact —essential activities for developing vital life skills.

Since the advent of smartphones in 2010, the average daily time teens spend with friends has dropped by 65%. For children spending a significant amount of time on their smartphones outside of school (with some reportedly spending up to 15 hours on their devices), a break from their phone during school hours could provide invaluable opportunities for social engagement with their peers (and crucial respite) which are essential for their brain development.

Smartphone ownership

Statistics show that 20% of three to four-year-olds and 25% of five to seven-year-olds have smartphones, with 97% of 12-year-olds owning one.

The group believe schools have a crucial role in assisting parents with this issue: by implementing a nationwide ban, a powerful message will be sent to families and we hope it will empower parents/carers to delay giving younger children a smartphone until at least age 14, ideally 16.

Internationally, countries such as France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and China, along with 76% of US and numerous UK schools, have implemented smartphone bans, resulting in improved student focus and wellbeing.

Both UNESCO and the previous UK government have advocated for similar bans.

Zena Blackwell, author of the petition and member of Smartphone Free Childhood Wales, said: “Smartphone use poses significant wellbeing and safeguarding concerns.

“We are deeply worried about our children’s social development and mental health and believe all pupils have the right to a smartphone-free school.

