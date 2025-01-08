Parents must come to school to change nappies, Welsh council says

Parents must come to school to change nappies if their children are not toilet trained, a Welsh council has said.

Blaenau Gwent Council has warned parents that they are responsible for ensuring their children know how to use a toilet before sending them to school.

A new policy, implemented by the local authority, means teachers will no longer change pupil’s nappies or pull-ups unless there is a “medically recognised need”.

The council implemented the policy after “very high levels of pupils” started coming to school in nappies – and it applies to all schools and school-based nurseries.

Children in Blaenau Gwent are able to start nursery at the start of the term following their third birthday.

Supported

The move, which was first reported by the BBC, has been supported by teaching unions, who have said children need to be able to come to school ready to learn.

It comes after a report by early-years charity Kindred2 last year, which found that one in four children in England and Wales was not toilet trained.

The charity also found only 50% of parents thought they were solely responsible for training their child.

In a statement, the council said: “It is a parent/carer’s responsibility to ensure their child is toilet trained, however based on data collection from schools on their experience of very high levels of pupils coming to school in nappies we have introduced this policy.

“The policy states that parents will be expected to go to school to change their child’s nappies/pull-ups.

“The policy does not apply where there is a recognised medical need and appropriate evidence of this has been provided.”

Help and advice

The council added it will continue to support parents and carers by signposting to help and advice.

Juliette Rayner, CEO of Eric – the children’s bowel and bladder charity, said there is less support available for parents than to previous generations.

She said: “We’ve seen a deluge of coverage shaming parents for not adequately preparing their children, but these knee-jerk reactions miss a crucial point; when things go wrong, there are far fewer opportunities now for parents to get help.

“Toilet training can be more difficult now than in previous generations, due to many social and economic factors affecting families.

“A change in focus for health visiting and dwindling numbers means the profession has less capacity to provide help and guidance, contributing to the lack of support services and advice to help people who are experiencing problems.

“The knock-on effects of the pandemic and cuts to essential children’s services in recent years have contributed to this issue and, if not addressed soon, it could have serious implications for children’s health and education.”

Ms Rayner warned that some children struggling with potty training may do so because of an underlying bladder or bowel condition and later training means conditions can go undetected and if left untreated they can become “a lifelong burden”.

She added: “It shouldn’t be left to charities like ours – or indeed schools – to pick up the pieces once the problem has become unmanageable.

“It’s time to stop blaming parents, ensure that local services have adequate resources to support toilet training, and a bladder and bowel provision in place to help those who experience problems – before it’s too late.”

‘Abuse’

The charity has previously said on its website it is “not generally acceptable practice” to ask parents to come into school to change a child.

It said: “It is tantamount to abuse to force/allow a child to sit in wet or soiled underwear until their parent or guardian can come in to change them.”

Laura Doel, national secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, welcomed the council’s intervention.

She said: “It’s important that children hit their early milestones and arrive at school ready to learn.

“The early years of a child’s life are so important to their development, and its vital that everyone involved in their lives supports them to flourish.

“We have had some school leaders reporting that an increasing number of children in school are not always hitting those key milestones before they arrive, including their self-care needs.

“School leaders therefore welcomed Blaenau Gwent’s decision to intervene on this issue and we are working closely with the Local Authority to help ensure all children get the support they need.

“Of course, where children have additional needs, it is vital they and their families are provided with extra support they need from the appropriate agencies.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

