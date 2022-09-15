Parking and road closure warnings for Cardiff as King Charles due to visit on Friday

Cardiff Council have warned of road closures and disruption to parking as King Charles visits Wales’ capital on Friday.

The King will first visit Llandaff Cathedral for a Service of Prayer and Reflection, before arriving at the Senedd. Finally, he will attend a reception at the Cardiff Castle with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS, and the Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones.

Significant road closures will be in place across the city on Friday to facilitate the visit and to keep the public safe, Cardiff Council said.

There will also be a lack of parking as members of the public line the routes in and out of the King’s destinations.

The council are preparing for large crowds to gather to greet the King’s motorcade as it drives along St Mary Street en route to Cardiff Castle, and to wave goodbye as he and the Queen Consort depart.

At Cardiff Castle, 2,000 members of the public – on a first-come, first served basis – will be allowed into the castle grounds. Very long queues from early in the day. The council are asking people to avoid bringing large any non-essential bags which will require searching and could slow down entry.

They are warning that accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking will be limited, particularly for the Llandaff event where several road closures and parking restrictions have already been put in place. Better opportunities to see the Royal Party will be available at the castle and the Senedd, the Council said.

Local residents are strongly encouraged to leave their car at home and either take the bus, train or walk and cycle if they are able.

“Our advice is to plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect crowds and watch out for those around you and with you,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Work is ongoing with the Welsh Government and South Wales Police to manage any congested areas, with significant numbers of stewards drafted in alongside police officers to help keep the public safe.”

Road closures

From 6am until 6pm on Friday September 16th, the following roads in Cradiff city centre will be closed:

North Road between Boulevard de Nantes and Kingsway

Kingsway from North Road to Duke Street

Duke Street throughout its length

Castle Street throughout its length

Wood Street between Westgate Street and St Mary Street

St Mary Street from Custom House Street to High Street

High Street throughout its length

Wood Street

Westgate Street

Cowbridge Road East between Westgate Street and Cathedral Road but access will be maintained.

As a contingency, if large crowds materialise, then the following road closures may be put in place:

Lloyd George Avenue throughout its length

Herbert Street between Lloyd George Avenue and Callaghan Square

Callaghan Square from Dumball’s Road to Bute Street

Full length of St Mary Street until Callaghan Square.

Order of the day

Before visiting the Castle, the King and the Queen Consort will be joined by an invited congregation at a morning service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral.

Following the service, they will travel to the Senedd in the afternoon to receive a Motion of Condolence from the First Minister. On leaving the Senedd, the King and Queen hope to greet some members of the public before they depart for Cardiff Castle.

Once inside the Castle House, the King and Queen will meet representatives from Royal Patronages and members of the Faith Communities. The King will also hold a private audience with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, and the Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones.

It is expected that his visit to Wales’ capital city will end with The King and The Queen Consort greeting members of the public in the Castle grounds before departing.

Books of Condolence remain open, 9am to 5pm daily, at City Hall in Cardiff. The books will remain open until 5pm on Monday, September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral.

Members of the public are asked to leave any floral tributes on the lawned areas on either side of City Hall’s main entrance. The public are asked to remove and take home any plastic wrapping on the flowers they are placing at City Hall.

