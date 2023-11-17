Part of historic walking route ‘extinguished’ from use due to safety concerns

A dangerous quarry footpath, which forms part of an historic walk, has been closed due to safety concerns.

The footpath in Eglwysbach has been ‘extinguished’ from use by Conwy’s licensing committee after councillors heard that natural erosion has made the footpath unsafe.

Consequently, the committee voted for an alternative route to take the place of the footpath under the Highways Act.

Footpath number seven takes walkers along a narrow edge on the western side of a disused quarry, terminating at the junction with Gyffylog Road.

Forming part of the historic Hiraethlyn walk, the footpath has been promoted as a circular route around Eglwysbach village.

But part of the path, which runs 95m along the steep western edge of the old quarry, is now considered dangerous due to erosion of the cliff face.

The committee heard how most walkers used an alternative section of path on the opposite side of the quarry, which will now be adopted as part of the footpath.

Discontinued

Speaking at the licensing committee meeting, Cllr Hannah Fleet proposed the dangerous part of the footpath was officially discontinued.

“Normally I would be against any closure of a footpath because we want our residents to get out and enjoy our lovely countryside, but in this case, there looks like there is a much more favourable alternative here,” she said.

“It has the support of the local ward member and the community council, and I propose we accept this change.”

Fellow committee member Cllr Andrew Wood agreed.

“It is obviously that one part of the path is unsafe,” he said. “And it is obvious walkers have made their own little path, and it has not been challenged at all.”

Whilst councillors heard there was a dispute regarding land ownership with a nearby farm, licensing officers said it was irrelevant when making the order.

The committee voted in favour of the extinguishment under the public footpath creation section of the Highways Act 1980, and the vote was unanimous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

