Parts of Tory government’s levelling-up plan ‘copied from Wikipedia’

Parts of the UK Government’s so called ‘levelling-up” plan, appear to have been copied and pasted from Wikipedia, it has emerged.

The White Paper, which was unveiled by Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Gove in the House of Commons yesterday, also contains a number of glaring publishing errors, such as entire paragraphs being repeated wholesale.

The document includes a commitment to devolve powers to parts of England, but not to Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has instead decided to retain the power over structural funds it took away from devolved governments.

Under the plan, Westminster will continue to bypass the Welsh Government and keep control over cash handed to local councils.

One section of the document says: “Constantinople was the capital of the Roman/Byzantine Empire (330-1204 and 1261-1453), the Latin Empire (1204-1261) and the Ottoman Empire (1453-1922)”.

This part of the text is identical to the first line of the Wikipedia page for the city of Constantinople, including the punctuation and formatting

Another section includes a timeline of the largest cities in the world since 7,000 BC. It is identical to the table of a “List of largest cities throughout history” on page.

A paragraph about the history of the ancient city of Jerico is repeated twice on the same page.

‘Cobbled together in a rush’

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron, told The Independent: “The Levelling Up White Paper read like something which had been cobbled together in a rush, with no mention of the rural communities which have been long forgotten by this Government. So it’s not at all surprising to see entire sections lifted from Wikipedia.

“The Conservatives can’t even muster up the effort to properly invest in some of our most deprived regions, so anything beyond a copy and paste job would have been surpassing expectations.

“But as ever, this Government can’t even meet the low bar they have set of themselves. Their hollow promises to families facing a cost of living crisis aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

