Party campaigning to abolish Senedd to stand in General Election
A party who’s sole aim is to abolish the Welsh Parliament and hand over all devolved powers to Westminster will be standing candidates in the General Election for the first time.
Rishi Sunak called the election on Wednesday night (May 22) in a rain-soaked press statement in Downing Street, with the date set for July 4.
Shortly after, the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party – often referred to as ‘Abolish’ – announced its intention to field candidates.
In a social media media post they said: “So it has started, election called. For the first time Abolish will be standing candidates in the general election.
“You will hear from all the main parties about more doctors and a better NHS,
more teachers and schools. On how they make things better, but in Wales this is governed by the Senedd.
“Let’s send MPs to parliament that’s wants to put an end to devolution in Wales. Come the 4th of July and Vote Abolish.”
In a pinned post on X, formerly Twitter, the party warns: “If you want the same old shit show, please don’t vote for us.”
Row
Abolish was launched in November 2015 but was later struck off the electoral register in 2020 after its registration lapsed.
It followed an internal row with former leader David Bevan who failed to renew the party’s paperwork
It was then re-registered as the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party even though the Welsh Assembly had been renamed Senedd Cymru / Welsh Parliament.
Abolish is a single issue political party that calls for the Senedd, the devolved Welsh Government and the position of First Minister of Wales to be axed entirely.
The party says that scrapping the Senedd will turn Wales into a “land of milk and honey”.
UK Government
They believe that all executive powers should be handed to the relevant departments within the UK Government in London instead.
The party’s website states: “The Assembly is another expensive tier of Government which is totally unnecessary. We in Wales already have Councillors and MP’s. How many tiers of government does Wales need?”
Key points in the party’s 2021 manifesto included stopping compulsory Welsh language in schools and teaching the National Curriculum for England in schools instead.
It also called for the re-introduction of prescription charges for people in Wales aged between 17 and 64 as is the case in England and for NHS Wales to be integrated with NHS England.
Abolish has also called for the requirement for public services in Wales to be offered bilingually in the Welsh language to be scrapped.
Leader Richard Suchorzewski says his members find “it very difficult” to see any benefits of devolution.
During an interview with BBC Politics Wales in 2021 on whether ‘Wales was a country’ he stated, “I don’t understand the premise behind that question” – but later confirmed that Wales is a country.
Abolish has never had a candidate elected to the Senedd but it gained two members there through defections from the UK Independence Party.
It lost both of its seats in the 2021 Senedd election and in 2022 lost its only councillor Claire Mills when she announced she would be running as an independent at the 2022 local elections.
We reached out to the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party and asked where and how any candidates they will be standing in the upcoming General Election. We also asked for their updated party manifesto.
We did not receive a response on X and our email bounced straight back.
