‘Partygate’ being raised on the doorstep in local election campaign says Welsh Conservative leader

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said that ‘partygate’ is being raised on the doorstep in the local election campaign.

Speaking on Politics Wales he said that he did however want to focus on the council election, saying that it was “a local election campaign with local issues coming to the fore”.

He added that he wanted Boris Johnson to stay to lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

Wales goes to the polls on Thursday, 5th May, but Conservatives are braced for poor election results after a polling slump following the Prime Minister’s fine for breaking Covid restrictions during lockdown.

Asked what impact it was having on the Welsh Conservatives’ election campaign, Andrew RT Davies said: “Of course, it’s getting raised on the doorstep in some quarters about partygate.”

“But we’re focusing on the local agenda that our candidates – our community champions – are pushing the length and breadth of Wales and that’s what people will be voting on on May 5th,” he said.

‘Dynamic’

Presenter James Williams said that the leader of Monmouthshire County, the only one in Wales with majority Conservative control, had been among those who had strongly criticised Boris Johnson over his conduct.

But Andrew RT Davies responded: “What I’m seeing is the Prime Minister delivering on the Ukrainian crisis situation that’s taking place at the moment – identified by the President of Ukraine himself as being his staunchest ally.

“He’s making sure we step up on the cost of living problems that people are facing in their day to day lives, and putting a slate of candidates that wherever you live in Wales that can champion the Conservative cause, with record numbers standing under the Welsh Conservative banner.

“It’ll be for the electorate to decide on May 5th who they want to vote for. We’ve had an exciting and dynamic campaign to date wand we look forward to going into the home run now.

“I want to see Boris Johnson take us into the 2024 General Election, but I’ve said time and time again that the Prime Minister – and he’s committed to doing this – must come to the floor of the House of Commons and when the Sue Gray report is published, and all the evidence is out there, take the questions.

“And he has to be able to command the majority support of the parliamentary party, the majority support of the country, and importantly be able to continue to deliver on people’s priorities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

