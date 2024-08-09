Passenger Assist service gives customers confidence to travel

Record numbers of people have used Transport for Wales’ passenger assistance service according to new figures.

More than 61,000 people pre booked assistance in 2023/24, a rise of 20% on the previous year.

Customer Experience Director Jo Foxall said the figures showed people had “more confidence to travel and access the help on offer”.

She said: “We’ve introduced Travel Companions at some of our busiest stations and have had fantastic feedback on their agile approach to supporting customers both in person at stations and as part of the work they do for Customer Relations.

“Ultimately we want to help make public transport accessible to everyone regardless of their individual needs and our passenger assistance service is just one way of doing that.

“The rise in the number asking for assistance shows people do have more confidence in traveling and accessing the help on offer.”

Passenger assist is available for all customers who needs the additional support in order to be able to complete their journey safely and efficiently as they might not have travelled without it, particularly those with reduced mobility or visual impairments.

It is an essential mean of rail travel, and Transport for Wales (TfW) want everyone to travel with confidence. You can request an assistance booking in advance – now up to 2 hours before your journey is due to start, any time of the day.

You can also simply “turn up and go” without booking assistance in advance, or if you have made an online booking that has not yet been confirmed.

As well as the travel companions, TfW has been investing in new changing places at key stations around the network at Shrewsbury, Bangor, Chester and Carmarthen.

Date Range Passenger assists Apr 2023 to Mar 2024 61,230 Apr 2022 to Mar 2023 50,933 Apr 2021 to Mar 2022 33,232 Apr 2020 to Mar 2021 6,215 Apr 2019 to Mar 2020 55,580 Apr 2018 to Mar 2019 60,443 Apr 2017 to Mar 2018 60,084 Apr 2016 to Mar 2017 56,849 Apr 2015 to Mar 2016 55,696 Apr 2014 to Mar 2015 50,913 Apr 2013 to Mar 2014 47,601 Apr 2012 to Mar 2013 46,285

(Figures for the Wales and Borders Network Via ORR)

Up and down Wales and the borders, the Community Rail team are working with local schools, charities and groups with the Confidence to Travel scheme making people aware of the services on offer and the support they can give.

In addition to Passenger Assist, they also support the Orange Wallet Scheme which helps people who struggle to communicate on public transport, the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme and the BSL app to make public transport more accessible.

