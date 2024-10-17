Passenger numbers up 1.6m at Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) recorded the largest rise in passenger numbers out of all the UK’s train operators this spring, up 27% on the previous year.

Newly published data shows that between April and June this year, 7.6 million journeys were made on TfW services compared to 6 million in the same period the previous year.

Rise

Chief Executive Officer James Price said: “If you look at the numbers, we’re seeing a rise in lots of different communities, not just one or two areas.

“That’s down to the hard work of so many people to deliver a consistent and reliable service.

“We’ve also introduced a large number of brand-new trains as our £800 million commitment to upgrading our fleet continues.

“We’re doing what it takes to make the Welsh transport network the best it can be, and it’s encouraging to see more and more people using it for their everyday lives.”

Cause

The operator says the rise can be attributed to multiple factors including:

Introduction of brand-new trains (In April 2023, TfW had introduced 26 brand new trains to the network. By April 2024, the figure was at 57).

Additional services on the Wrexham to Bidston line and brand-new services from Ebbw Vale to Newport.

Improved performance in terms of punctuality (+8.1% improvement) and reliability (cancellations reduced by 3.2%), compared to the April – June period in 2023.

Extension of Pay As You Go roll out in south east Wales making it even easier to travel by rail.

Introduction of cheaper Advance fares across much of the network, available up to and on the day of travel.

Reopening of the Treherbert line in February 2024 (contributed approx. 316,000 journeys compared to the previous year).

Key major events in Cardiff have also contributed to the rise with Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift all putting on concerts in the capital city between May and June of this year.

Some of the lines that have seen strong growth include:

Chester-Manchester/Liverpool has contributed just under 11% of total volume growth YTD

Cardiff-Merthyr has contributed just over 10% of total volume growth YTD

Chester-Birmingham Int has contributed just under 10% of total volume growth YTD

Cardiff-Swansea has contributed just under 8% of total volume growth YTD

Crewe-Holyhead has contributed just under 6% of total volume growth YTD

