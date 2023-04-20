Passengers affected by 10-month closure of line between Trehafod and Treherbert offered discounted travel

Rail passengers who live between Trehafod and Treherbert stations are being offered discounted travel while the line is closed for almost a year as part of the construction of the South Wales Metro.

Residents are being offered a railcard offering a 50% discount on Transport for Wales (TfW) services while the line is closed from 29 April 2023 until February 2024 as part of the Treherbert Line Transformation.

During this period, an enhanced replacement bus service will be running to provide essential travel links.

All customers who live between Treherbert and Trehafod can collect or request a special Rhondda Rail card, which will give them 50% off travel on that line during the disruption.

Full details on how to obtain a Rhondda Railcards are available here: Rhondda Railcard | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales).

Ticket offers

TfW have also launched two additional promotional ticket offers for all rail customers across the Wales and Borders network.

The Multiflex ticket offer is 12 tickets for the price of 6 and there is 50% off advanced tickets for journeys over 50 miles.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer said: “We are continually progressing with the South Wales Metro and while it’s being built we need to close sections of the railway.

“The work on the Treherbert line is one of our biggest programmes of work to date and will include a 10-month closure.

“We understand that this impacts our customers and for that reason we’re offering a railcard for residents living between Treherbert and Trehafod providing a 50% discount on travel on the Treherbert line. Both offers launch today and more information is available on the TfW website.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience, but once we’ve completed this work and delivered the South Wales Metro, transport will be transformed within South East Wales offering turn up and go services on brand-new tram trains that will provide more capacity, more frequent and greener services.”

