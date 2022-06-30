Passengers warned of two line closures as work continues on South Wales Metro

Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead with two line closures in place from Saturday to allow work to continue on the South Wales Metro.

From Saturday 2 until Friday 8 July, the railway lines from Cardiff Central to Radyr (via Fairwater) and from Radyr to Pontypridd will close to trains.

Bus replacement services will be in operation and passengers should check for the latest information before they travel on the TfW website or mobile app.

The closure will allow TfW to carry out major engineering work for the South Wales Metro.

This work includes the installation of foundations for overhead line equipment across Radyr and Cardiff lines, signalling installations and upgrades, level boarding and track work at Radyr and Treforest stations, vegetation clearance and preparation works at Danescourt, ground investigation surveys and general maintenance.

The South Wales Metro project is expected to cost close to £750 million pounds and will transform the way people can travel whilst providing increased rail capacity.

The upgrade programme will see 170km of track electrified which will enable the new fleet of trains to operate more reliably and sustainably.

Originally expected to open by 2023, the project which has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, is not expected to be finished until 2024.

For more information visit https://tfw.wales/projects/metro/service-changes

