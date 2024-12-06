Patient criticises NHS for lack of support after surgery to both legs

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A man injured in a diving accident 10 years ago says he’s been left without support following an operation he hoped would help him walk again.

Andy Webster said rather than regaining his mobility, following surgery in August, he has been “wasting away” at home in Newport due to what he says is a failure to provide rehabilitation or support to care for himself.

“It has just been a total nightmare and I’ve not had the help and support I should have had. I haven’t eaten properly for ages as I can’t cook,” said Mr Webster: “This is why I want to end my life and no one is listening to me or helping me.”

Thailand

The 61-year-old’s problems started after injuring his foot while diving in Thailand in 2014, he thinks when he hit it against a rock under the sea. His mobility has deteriorated since and has had to use a scooter for the past four years.

He hoped the operation to extend the hamstrings in both his legs, performed in Llandough Hospital near Cardiff after a two-year wait, would finally allow him to regain mobility that he has lost over the past eight years when he was forced to give up work.

The NHS surgery followed numerous appointments across Gwent, but since returning to his home in Ridgeway, where he lives on his own, he said he has only been visited by a physiotherapist on four occasions and doesn’t have support in place to care for himself.

Mr Webster had been anxious about how he would cope following the operation and sought assurance support and rehabilitation would be in place. He now fears the intended benefit of the surgery have been lost.

“I asked the consultant can you make sure I get proper physiotherapy and a bit of support as well as I’m on my own. The consultant said, physio yes, but support ‘I’m not so sure’ and said ‘you know how things are with support services’.”

Physiotherapist

When the first physiotherapist attended at Mr Webster’s home he said he had been too ill to get out of bed but since then said regular appointments haven’t been put in place and he has been expected to make arrangements himself with the health board.

Support for people living at home is organised through local authorities and while Mr Webster said Newport City Council has previously been “as good as gold” in supporting him, he feels he has been left in limbo.

A care agency had visited him, he thinks following a referral from the ambulance service after he’d taken an overdose on medication, but was told carers would only be able to prepare him sandwiches in the 10 or 15 minute visits they would be able spend with him. Mr Webster said he has struggled to cook from his scooter.

“I’m being left alone and I’m wasting away. It’s absolutely crazy,” added Mr Webster who isn’t currently visited by any carers.

Rehabilitation support

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it cannot comment on individual cases but all patients who need rehabilitation support at home are assessed and care based on individual needs. Various health professionals work across different teams to ensure continuity of care and it also works with councils as part of a “joined up approach”.

The spokesman said: “We’re sorry to hear that Mr Webster is unhappy with the care he has received following his operation.

“We would ask Mr Webster to contact us directly so that we can discuss the support received and any concerns regarding our services.”

Newport City Council was approached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

