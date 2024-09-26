Patient watchdog raises concerns over poor dental access in Wales

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns over access to NHS dental treatment in Wales have been raised days after it was suggested as a model for improvement in England.

Patient watchdog Llais highlighted access in its report to a meeting of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board that is responsible for NHS services in Gwent.

A joint plan from the Welsh and UK governments published this week outlined patients from Wales could be treated in England to bring down NHS hospital waiting lists and the Labour administrations also said Welsh NHS dentistry will be used as an example for how to run the service in England.

That is despite the British Dental Association (BDA) having previously said the service could disappear in Wales as it didn’t believe the Welsh Government’s target for new patient appointments is achievable.

A Senedd committee, in February 2023, also said it had concerns too many people in Wales are unable to access an NHS dentist.

Young people

At the Aneurin Bevan board’s Wednesday, September 25 meeting members were told access to NHS dentistry is a concern for young people patient group Llais has been working with.

Lisa Charles, the regional director for Llais, referenced the recent coverage of plans to adopt the Welsh Government’s approach to dentistry when highlighting concerns over access.

She told board members: “Dentistry has been a topical subject and many young people shared their views. One said ‘I haven’t seen a dentist since I was 16 and I’m 24 now. I can’t register with an NHS dentist and I can’t afford to pay privately’.”

Health board chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz said she would ensure Llais has information about access to dental treatment so it can provide it to people as they raise complaints.

Llais has made it a priority, as part of its annual plan, to work with and listen to more groups and bodies that represent young people to understand what they want from the health service.

