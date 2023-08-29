Patients reassured after presence of dangerous concrete confirmed at hospital

A health board has confirmed a dangerous type of concrete has been found at a hospital but says it doesn’t anticipate significant disruption as a result.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has confirmed that Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) has been detected at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

RAAC is a building material that was commonly used in the construction of buildings between the 1960s to 1990s. Its presence has been confirmed in a range of National Health Service properties across the UK and includes several properties in Wales.

Roof and structures made of RAAC have been described as of “limited durability” and concerns have increased recently following several incidents including the failure of two RAAC roofs without warning.

Earlier this month patients from three wards at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire were moved elsewhere after a major incident was declared following the discovery of RAAC in the building.

Reassurance

A statement issued by the health board said: “We would like to reassure our patients, staff and communities that our position is different from the one in Withybush Hospital, which has recently been publicised on the news.

“Currently, the scale of the problem at Withybush is having a significant impact on the delivery of services on the site and, to date, three wards have been closed at the hospital.

“This has resulted in patients being transferred to other hospitals in West Wales, and is the reason for Hywel Dda University Health Board calling a major incident.

“Thankfully, we are not in that position – while we have had to close four offices, a small section of the restaurant and the Chapel.”

“We continue to conduct regular inspections to ensure the site remains safe and to ascertain the extent and financial impact of this problem and have undertaken this temporary remedial works in the meantime.

“As this work progresses, the Health Board, alongside expert structural engineers, NHS Wales Estates, and Welsh Government, will consider the full extent of the work needed at the hospital.”

