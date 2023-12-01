Patrols launched to tackle poaching and rural crime

Patrols have been launched across north Wales to help protect fish populations from poaching in the run up to Christmas.

Officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and North East and North West Enforcement Teams are working in collaboration with North Wales Police Rural Crime Team on a series of night patrols to tackle poaching and rural crime during fish spawning season.

NRW officers are double-crewing Police vehicles to provide a high visibility presence on the roads and rivers of north Wales over the coming weeks.

Salmon and trout

Illegal poaching can have a devastating impact on local fish populations, with numbers coming under particular threat during the salmon and trout spawning season, which usually occurs from around November to January.

NRW is also urging the public to be vigilant and to report any information they may have on illegal poaching to its incidents team.

Rhys Ellis, NRW Environment Team Leader, said: “Even small numbers of fish being illegally poached can have detrimental effects on the fish stocks and any offences can affect the populations for years to come. It can also impact the angling industry which is worth millions of pounds to the Welsh economy every year.

“If you see any suspicious or illegal activity then please report it on our incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.”

Sergeant Peter Evans of North Wales Police Rural Crime Team, added: “Collaboration on evening proactive patrols is vital. By working together, we can target those set out on committing rural crime.

“I would also ask the public to be vigilant, keep your eyes peeled in relation to poaching, and inform the Rural Crime Team via our live webchat if you come across such an incident.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

